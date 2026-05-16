Determined to Uncover Cause of Mass Fatalities

A health scare has resulted in 20 reported fatalities due to a drug, named Tavneos, produced by Amgen to treat a rare disorder. This drug, an experimental treatment, is a rare but serious case. The situation has led to a lot of confusion and worries.

أثار تقرير طبي جدلاً واسعاً، بعد الإعلان عن وفاة 20 شخصاً ممن تناولوا دواء "Tavneos" المستخدم لعلاج أمراض نادرة، ومن إنتاج شركة Amgen ، وسط معلومات عن مضاعفات كبدية خطرة لدى عشرات المرضى.

وفقاً لشركة الأدوية اليابانية "Kissei Pharmaceutical"، التي تسوّق الدواء، فقد تقرر وقف وصف الدواء عن مرضى جدد بشكل فوري، بعد تسجيل حالات وفاة ومضاعفات صحية شديدة. ويأتي هذا القرار كإجراء احترازي لحين استكمال التحقيقات الطبية حول سلامة الدواء، وفقاً لما نشرته صحيفة Wall Street Journal. أفادت البيانات بأن 20 مريضاً توفوا بعد استخدام الدواء، بينما تعرضت 22 حالة أخرى لإصابات كبدية قد تكون مهددة للحياة.

ويُستخدم دواء "Tavneos" لعلاج أمراض نادرة مرتبطة بالتهاب الأوعية الدموية، ويُعتبر من العلاجات المتقدمة التي تستهدف الجهاز المناعي، لكنه -مثل العديد من الأدوية القوية- قد يسبب آثاراً جانبية خطيرة لدى بعض المرضى. رغم خطورة النتائج، أكدت الشركة اليابانية أن العلاقة السببية بين الدواء والوفيات لم تُأكَّد بشكل كامل في جميع الحالات حتى الآن، مما يعني أن التحقيقات ما تزال مستمرة لتحديد السبب الحقيقي.

تراجع في أسهم الشركة وتزايد القلق بعد انتشار الخبر، تراجعت أسهم شركة Amgen بأكثر من 2% في تعاملات السوق، وسط مخاوف المستثمرين من تداعيات القضية على سمعة الدواء ومبيعاته عالمياً. هذا الموقف حالياً لمراجعات طبية موسعة، وسط توقعات بأن تمتد التحقيقات إلى جهات تنظيم الدواء عالمياً لتحديد مدى أمان الاستخدام، وما إذا كانت هناك حاجة لتحديث التحذيرات الطبية أو تعديل بروتوكولات العلاج.

المسميات الفرعية: اختفاء القنوات الصفراوية، أمراض نادرة مرتبطة بالتهاب الأوعية الدموية، حالات وفاة، مضاعفات صحية، دواء، شركة الأدوية، التحقيقات، تعلن، الحالات المتبقية، التحفيظة، اللقاحات، dalencounci





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Drug Fatalities Diseases Rare Experimental Amgen Kissei Pharmaceutical

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