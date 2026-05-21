California Fire: Man Accidentally Starts Largest Fire in State This Year

A 67-year-old man accidentally started the largest fire in California this year after launching a distress signal from a remote island. The fire, which burned over 14,600 acres, was out of control for several days and threatened rare Torrey pines on the island. Despite the challenges posed by high winds, firefighters managed to contain the blaze, but historic buildings on the island were destroyed. The incident also sparked other wildfires in the state, including a blaze in San Diego County that burned over 1,300 acres and forced thousands to evacuate.

بحار أشعل بالخطأ أكبر حريق بكاليفورنيا بعد إشارات استغاثة بجزيرة سانتا روزا؛ احترق 14600 فدان وتضررت مبانٍ دون إصابات تسبب بحار ناجٍ من الغرق في اندلاع أكبر حريق غابات تشهده ولاية كاليفورنيا هذا العام، بعدما أطلق قنبلة ضوئية ومسدس إشارات لجذب الانتباه عقب جنوح قاربه، ما أدى عن غير قصد إلى تفحم ربع مساحة جزيرة «سانتا روزا» المعزولة.

كان البحار، البالغ من العمر 67 عاماً، علق في الجزيرة التابعة لمنتزه جزر القنال الوطني، إثر اصطدام قاربه الشراعي بالصخور. وفور إطلاقه مشاعل الطوارئ لطلب المساعدة، اندلع حريق هائل التهم نحو 14600 فدان وبقي خارج السيطرة لعدة أيام، حيث وثقت الصور الجوية كتابة الناجي عبارة «SOS» في العشب المحروق قبل أن تصل إليه فرق الإنقاذ لانتشاله.

ووصلت النيران إلى الجانب الشرقي للجزيرة مهددة أشجار الصنوبر النادرة من نوع «توري»، والتي لا توجد طبيعياً في العالم إلا في هذا الموقع ومحمية أخرى في سان دييغو، إلا أن التقييمات الأولية تشير إلى بقاء الأشجار سليمة حتى الآن، في حين دمرت النيران مبنيين تاريخيين بالجزيرة، وهما حظيرة معدات «جونسون لي» وكابينة معسكر «خط الحطام»، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية. وواجه أكثر من 70 رجل إطفاء صعوبات بالغة في عمليات الإخماد بسبب هبوب رياح تجاوزت سرعتها 48.28 كيلومتراً في الساعة، بالتزامن مع اندلاع حرائق أخرى في البر الرئيسي مثل حريق «ساندي» بوادي سيمي، والذي التهم 1300 فدان وأجبر الآلاف على الإخلاء، ما دفع السلطات لتوجيه الدعم اللوجستي تدريجياً لحماية المنشآت الحيوية ومنارة «ساوث بوينت» الأثرية بالجزيرة





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California Fire Largest Fire In California This Year Remote Island Distress Signal High Winds Firefighters Historic Buildings San Diego County Torrey Pines

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