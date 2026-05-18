CFI Financial Group Launches Trading Service on Over 40 Dubai Financial Market-Listed Shares

CFI Financial Group, the leading provider of electronic trading services in the region, has announced the launch of a trading service on more than 40 shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), enabling direct and organized access to one of the leading stock markets in the country. This expansion is a strategic move by the group to strengthen its presence in regional markets and provide investors with diverse investment opportunities across key sectors such as real estate, banking, logistics, telecommunications, and infrastructure, reflecting the depth and diversity of the UAE economy.

في خطوة تعكس تنامي جاذبية أسواق رأس المال في دولة الإمارات، أعلنت مجموعة CFI المالية، الوسيط الرائد في خدمات التداول الإلكتروني في المنطقة، عن إطلاق خدمة التداول على أكثر من 40 سهماً مدرجاً في سوق دبي المالي، مما يتيح للمستثمرين وصولاً مباشراً ومنظّماً إلى واحد من أبرز أسواق المال في الدولة.

ويمثل هذا التوسع خطوة استراتيجية ضمن مساعي المجموعة لتعزيز حضورها في أسواق المنطقة، وتمكين المستثمرين من الوصول إلى فرص استثمارية متنوعة تشمل شركات مدرجة في قطاعات رئيسة مثل العقارات، والخدمات المصرفية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والاتصالات، والمرافق وغيرها، بما يعكس عمق وتنوع الاقتصاد الإماراتي. وأكد زياد ملحم، الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة CFI المالية، أن هذه الخطوة لا تقتصر على كونها إضافة لمنتجات التداول، بل تمثل محطة مهمة في تطوير تجربة المستثمرين في دولة الإمارات، مشيراً إلى التزام المجموعة بتوفير بيئة تداول قائمة على سهولة الوصول والشفافية والابتكار، بما يتيح للعملاء الاستثمار المباشر في فرص النمو داخل أسواق الدولة.

من جانبه، قال خليفة ربّاع، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في سوق دبي المالي، إن إتاحة الأسهم المدرجة عبر منصة CFI تمثل خطوة مهمة في توسيع قنوات الوصول إلى السوق، وتعزيز مشاركة المستثمرين من خلال منصات مرخصة وآمنة، بما يدعم السيولة ويرتقي بتجربة التداول بشكل عام. وستتم إتاحة التداول على أسهم سوق دبي المالي عبر منصة CFI من خلال شركة بي اتش إم كابيتال للخدمات المالية، ضمن إطار تنظيمي معتمد يضمن تجربة تداول سلسة وآمنة للمستثمرين.

ومع استمرار دولة الإمارات في تعزيز مكانتها كمركز مالي عالمي، يعكس هذا التعاون التوجه المتزايد نحو تطوير أدوات استثمارية أكثر انفتاحاً ومرونة، تدعم ربط المستثمرين بالفرص المتاحة في أسواق المال المحلية والإقليمية





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