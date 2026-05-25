Court Orders Man to Pay 20,000 Dirhams in Damages for Physical and Mental Injuries

A man was ordered to pay 20,000 dirhams in damages to another man who suffered physical and mental injuries after being hit with a stone by the defendant. The court found the defendant guilty of causing bodily harm and ordered him to pay the damages immediately.

25 مايو 2026 قضت محكمة العين للدعاوى المدنية والتجارية والإدارية بإلزام شاب بدفع 20 ألف درهم تعويضاً لآخر، عن الأضرار الجسدية والنفسية التي لحقت به إثر اعتدائه عليه بحجر، وذلك بعد ثبوت مسؤولية المدعى عليه بحكم جزائي نهائي.

وأكدت المحكمة أن توافر الخطأ والضرر والعلاقة السببية بينهما، يُوجب تعويض المتضرر عما أصابه من أذى بدني ومعنوي. وفي التفاصيل، أقام شاب دعوى قضائية ضد آخر مطالباً بإلزامه بأن يؤدي له مبلغ 50 ألف درهم تعويضاً عن الأضرار المادية والأدبية، مع الرسوم والمصروفات، وشمول الحكم بالنفاذ المعجل، تأسيساً على أن المدعى عليه اعتدى عليه وضربه بحجر، فأحدث فيه إصابات.

وقد تمت إدانته جزائياً عن تهمة الاعتداء على سلامة جسم المجني عليه، ومعاقبته بالغرامة بمبلغ 2000 درهم، فيما لم يحضر المدعى عليه ولا وكيل عنه. من جانبها، أوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن خطأ المدعى عليه ثبت بالحكم الجزائي النهائي، وثبت كذلك الضرر المتمثل في ما لحق المدعي من إصابات بدنية وما صاحبها من آلام ومعاناة جسدية ونفسية، كما توافرت علاقة السببية بين الخطأ والضرر، ومن ثم تكون أركان المسؤولية التقصيرية قد اكتملت في حق المدعى عليه بما يوجب مساءلته وتعويض المضرور عما أصابه





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Court Damages Bodily Harm Legal Proceedings Defendant

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