Council of the Supreme Islamic Council of Abu Dhabi Announces the Confirmation of the Lunar Eclipse for the Month of Dhul Hijjah

The Council of the Supreme Islamic Council of Abu Dhabi has announced the confirmation of the lunar eclipse for the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1447 Hijri, which falls on Sunday, 29 Dhul Hijjah 1447 Hijri, corresponding to May 17, 2026.

التاريخ:أعلن مجلس الإمارات للإفتاء الشرعي، ثبوت رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447هـ مساء اليوم الأحد 29 ذي القعدة 1447هـ الموافق 17 مايو 2026 م، وذلك بعد الاطلاع على نتائج الترائي وتقارير الرصد الواردة من المختصين والخبراء و“الشوّيفه” في أنحاء الدولة، عبر منظومة المراصد المعتمدة التي تشرف عليها المؤسسات والمراكز المتخصصة في علوم الفضاء والفلك، وذلك بالتعاون مع “شوّاف الختم” التابع لمركز الفلك الدولي، و“شوّاف دبي” بالتعاون مع دائرة الشؤون الإسلامية والعمل الخيري بدبي، و“شوّاف الشارقة” بالتعاون مع مجمع الشارقة للفضاء والفلك.

وأوضح المجلس أنَّ أعمال تحري الهلال جرت وفق منظومة وطنية متكاملة تستند إلى الضوابط الشرعية، وتستفيد من أحدث الوسائل والتقنيات الحديثة في الرصد الفلكي، بما يعزز دقة إجراءات التحري وموثوقية نتائجها، ويجسد منهجية الدولة في توظيف العلوم والتقنيات الحديثة، والاستفادة منها في خدمة الإنسان. بناءً على ثبوت الرؤية الشرعية للهلال؛ أعلن المجلس أنَّ يوم غدٍ الاثنين الموافق 18 مايو 2026م هو أول أيام شهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447هـ، وأنَّ يوم الأربعاء الموافق 27 مايو 2026م هو أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.

بهذه المناسبة، رفع مجلس الإمارات للإفتاء الشرعي أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى مقام صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، وإلى أخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، وإلى إخوانهم أصحاب السمو أعضاء المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد حكام الإمارات، وإلى سمو أولياء العهود ونواب الحكام، وإلى شعب دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والمقيمين على أرضها الطيبة، سائلين الله أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على الجميع بالخير واليُمن والبركات.

كما توجه المجلس بالدعاء إلى الله تعالى أن يجعل شهر ذي الحجة وأيام عيد الأضحى المبارك مناسبة خير وبركة على دولة الإمارات وقيادتها وشعبها، وأن يديم على الوطن نعمة الأمن والاستقرار والنماء والازدهار، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، وصالح أعمالهم وطاعاتهم





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Council Of The Supreme Islamic Council Of Abu Lunar Eclipse Dhul Hijjah Year 1447 Hijri May 17 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Union Airlines and Turkish Airlines Sign Agreement for Code-Sharing and Daily FlightsUnion Airlines and Turkish Airlines have signed an agreement to share the code, allowing Union customers from all over the world to access Central Asia and at the same time connecting Turkish Airlines customers to daily Union flights to Abu Dhabi. This agreement also includes the development of a partnership in the Frequent Traveller program between the programs 'Union Guest' and 'Turkish Airlines Plus'.

Read more »

Pres. Trump's Gaza Plan to Use Upheld Palestinian Revenues?The United States is studying the possibility of channeling some of the Palestinian taxes held by Israel into the Trump administration's Gaza reconstruction plan through the peace council, with a portion earmarked for the Palestinian Authority contingent on corrective measures, according to sources familiar with the discussions between the US and Israel. The proposed concept is to allocate a portion of the tax revenue for a transitional government backed by the United States in Gaza and another for the Palestinian Authority under the condition that it implements reforms.

Read more »

برشلونة يعلن رحيل ليفاندوفسكي نهاية الموسم بعد 4 مواسم؛ سجل 119 هدفاً وحقق 7 ألقابBarcelona announces the departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of next season after four seasons. The striker scored 119 goals and won 7 titles during his time with the Catalan club, leaving a significant impact on both the team's goals and team leadership.

Read more »

مانشستر سيتي حصد كأس إنجلترا ليفوز في النهائي بفارق هدف على تشيلسيManchester City crowned their 26th English trophy since the takeover by the Abu Dhabi group led by Crown Prince Sheikh Mansour in 2008, winning the Carabao Cup against Chelsea in the final.

Read more »

Manchester City's Trophy Reign Continues under UAE OwnershipSince the takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, Manchester City has been unstoppable, winning 26 trophies, more than double the previous record. The UAE-led ownership has been instrumental in the club's success, with titles in both domestic and international competitions.

Read more »

OpenAI's ChatGPT to Allow Direct Bank Link for Finance Insights: Security WorriesOpenAI announces a new feature in ChatGPT, enabling users to connect their bank accounts directly to the app for personalized financial advice, expected to be rolled out globally in a phased manner. However, security concerns persist, with warnings about the risks of sharing sensitive financial data and the potential for data breaches or misuse.

Read more »