Confidence of Instant Deal on the Line as Tensions Rise between US, Iran

With hopes for a quick resolution dwindling and tensions threatening to escalate, the US-Iran ceasefire stands on the brink of falling apart, as President Donald Trump considers the truce a potential disaster and weighs a military option.

تدخل الهدنة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران مرحلة شديدة الحساسية وباتت في وضع الترنّح، مع تصاعد المخاوف من انهيارها وعودة المواجهة العسكرية. آمال التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين واشنطن وطهران تتبخر، والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يعتبر وقف إطلاق النار عرضة للانهيار، بعدما رفضت طهران مقترحاً أمريكياً لإنهاء الصراع، وتمسكت بقائمة مطالب وصفها الرئيس الأمريكي بأنها `هراء`.

وقال ترامب إن رد إيران يهدد وقف إطلاق النار الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في السابع من أبريل. وذكر الرئيس الأمريكي لصحافيين `أعتبره (الرد الإيراني) الأضعف حالياً، بعد قراءة ذلك الهراء الذي أرسلوه لنا. لم أكمل قراءته حتى`. وتبعاً لهذا المشهد بات ترامب يميل إلى شكل من أشكال العمل العسكري، وفقاً لما ذكره موقع `أكسيوس`.

ونقل الموقع عن نائبة المتحدث باسم البيت الأبيض، آنا كيلي، إن ترامب - الذي التقى فريقه للأمن القومي- `لا يتعجل` اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأن إيران، مؤكدة أنه `يبقي جميع الخيارات مطروحة على الطاولة`. وبعد الاجتماع، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن أي تغيير كبير في السياسة الأمريكية لن يحدث قبل زيارة ترامب المرتقبة إلى الصين





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Iran Truce Manentainment Military Option Dreadstroke

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