Company Lawyer Ordered to Pay Back 35,000 Dirhams in Fees to Clients

A civil and commercial court in Dubai has ordered a law firm to return 35,000 dirhams to two clients who hired them to represent them in legal cases. The law firm failed to fulfill its obligations and did not take the necessary legal actions.

إلزام شركة محاماة بردّ 35 ألف درهم مقدم أتعاب لموكلينقضت محكمة العين للدعاوى المدنية والتجارية والإدارية بإلزام شركة محاماة برد مبلغ 35 ألف درهم، يمثل مقدم أتعاب تسلمته من موكلين، أوكل إليها مهمة تمثيلهما في إقامة دعاوى قضائية، إلا أنها أخلّت بالتزاماتها ولم تباشر الإجراءات القانونية المتفق عليها.

وفي التفاصيل، أقامت امرأة ورجل دعوى قضائية ضد شركة محاماة، طلبا فيها إلزامها بأن تؤدي لهما مبلغ 35 ألف درهم، والفائدة القانونية 12% من تاريخ المطالبة حتى السداد، و3000 درهم تعويضاً عن الأضرار المادية والأدبية التي لحقت بهما نتيجة إخلالها بالتزاماتها ومماطلتها في رد المبلغ، فضلاً عن الرسوم والمصروفات ومقابل أتعاب المحاماة. وأشارت المدعية الأولى إلى أنها اتفقت مع المدعى عليها على تمثيلها والمدعي الثاني في دعاوى قضائية، وحولت مبلغ 40 ألف درهم لها، إلا أنها لم تباشر أي إجراء قضائي يخصهما، ولم تنفذ ما تم الاتفاق عليه، وعند مطالبتها بالمبلغ المسدد، أعادت منه 5000 درهم وامتنعت عن رد المتبقي، وقدمت سنداً لدعواهما صوراً من مراسلات هاتفية وصورة من توكيل صادر من المدعية الأولى للمدعى عليها.

وقدم وكيل المدعى عليها مذكرة جوابية طلب في ختامها رفض الدعوى مع إلزام المدعيَين بالرسوم والمصروفات، وأرفق صورة من إشعار بشأن متابعة القضايا والأتعاب القانونية وصورة من مراسلات وإخطار للمدعية الأولى. من جانبها، بينت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن ممثل المدعى عليها قدم مذكرة مرفقاً بها صورة من إشعار بشأن متابعة القضايا والأتعاب القانونية وصورة من مراسلات بإخطار للمدعية الأولى تبين من مطالعتها أنها تسلمت مبلغ 40 ألف درهم، وردت منها 5000 درهم، من دون تقديم ما يفيد باتخاذ أي إجراء مقابل المبلغ المستلم، مشيرة إلى أن الغرض من المبلغ الذي تسلمته هو رفع دعاوى لم تلتزم بها المدعى عليها.

ورفضت طلب التعويض، مشيرة إلى أن المدعيَين لم يقدما ولم يبينا الأضرار التي تسببت بها المدعى عليها، ومن ثم يكون طلبهما قد جاء على غير أساس من الواقع والقانون





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