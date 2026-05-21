Citizen in Jordan Shocked by Incorrect Data in Government System

A Jordanian citizen was surprised to find incorrect data registered under his name at the Income Tax and Sales Department, indicating that he is a female gynecologist and obstetrician, despite having only a high school diploma and no professional experience. He had to visit multiple government agencies and the Chamber of Physicians to rectify the issue, causing delays in his inheritance proceedings and financial burden.

فوجىء مواطن اردني خلال مراجعته احدى الدوائر الحكومية لاستكمال اجراءات حصر الارث بعد وفاة والدته، بوجود بيانات غير صحيحة مسجلة باسمه لدى دائرة ضريبة الدخل والمبيعات، حيث ظهر في النظام على انه "طبيب نسائية وتوليد"، رغم انه في واقع الحال لا يحمل اي شهادة جامعية واقصى تحصيله العلمي هو شهادة الثانوية العامة "التوجيهي".

وقال المواطن الأردني في حديث لاذاعة محلية، انه توجه الى دائرة ضريبة الدخل والمبيعات لاستكمال معاملات تتعلق بحصر الارث، قبل ان يُفاجأ بوجود ضرائب ضخمة مسجلة عليه بصفته طبيبا مختصا في النسائية والتوليد، وهو ما اعتبره خطأ واضحا في البيانات الرسمية. واضاف انه حاول توضيح الموقف للموظفين مؤكدا انه لا يمتلك اي مؤهل جامعي، وان ما لديه فقط شهادة التوجيهي، الا انه جرى طلب مراجعة عدد من الجهات الرسمية المختلفة للتأكد من صحة المعلومات وتصويبها.

واوضح المواطن ان الجهات الرسمية طلبت منه مراجعة نقابة الاطباء ووزارة التعليم العالي، للتأكد من عدم ارتباطه بالمهنة المذكورة في السجلات، رغم تأكيده المتكرر انه لا علاقة له بالطب او اي تخصص صحي. كما اشار الى انه جرى توجيهه لمراجعة اكثر من خمس جهات حكومية مختلفة، بالاضافة الى دائرة اصحاب المهن، للحصول على وثيقة رسمية تثبت انه لا يمارس اي مهنة مسجلة باسمه.

وبين المواطن ان الخطأ في البيانات تسبب بتعطيل معاملته الخاصة بحصر الارث، بالاضافة الى ارهاقه ماديا ونفسيا نتيجة التنقل المستمر بين الدوائر الحكومية دون الوصول الى حل نهائي. واكد انه امضى قرابة اسبوع كامل وهو يحاول تصحيح المعلومة، رغم استخدامه الرقم الوطني في محاولة لتوضيح وضعه الرسمي، الا ان المشكلة بقيت قائمة وتحتاج الى تصويب اداري من الجهات المختصة





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Jordan Government Data Error Inheritance Chamber Of Physicians

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