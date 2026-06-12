Citizen's Act of Kindness in Sharjah Airport

A UAE citizen, Mr. Ahmed Al-Marashi, went above and beyond to assist 375 Kyrgyz migrants stranded at Sharjah Airport during the travel crisis in March 2026. He coordinated with airport authorities, airlines, and immigration to facilitate their return to Kyrgyzstan. The story of his humanitarian efforts spread across Kyrgyzstan, leading to his recognition and award of a certificate of honor and a commemorative medal by the Kyrgyz government.

لم يكن المواطن الإماراتي قاسم أحمد المرشدي، يدرك أن الصور التي وثقت مساعدته لـ375 مسافراً قيرغيزياً في مطار الشارقة الدولي، خلال أزمة السفر التي شهدتها المنطقة في مارس الماضي، تزامناً مع شهر رمضان المبارك، ستتحول إلى قصة متداولة على نطاق واسع في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بقيرغيزستان، قبل أن تصل إلى رئيس وزراء بلادهم، وتنتهي بمنحه شهادة الشرف ووساماً تكريماً لجهوده الإنسانية في مساعدتهم على العودة إلى وطنهم.

وتفصيلاً، بدأت القصة خلال تصاعد الأوضاع في المنطقة، حين لجأ القائم بالأعمال في قنصلية جمهورية قيرغيزستان في دبي إلى المرشدي، بحكم معرفة سابقة تجمعهما، طالباً المساعدة في تسهيل عودة 375 مواطناً قيرغيزياً إلى بلادهم، بعد تأثر حركة الطيران وتوقف بعض الرحلات. وقال المرشدي لـ'الإمارات اليوم' إنه بادر إلى التواصل مع الجهات المعنية وشركات الطيران مستفيداً من علاقاته المجتمعية وخبرته في العمل التطوعي، من أجل إيجاد حلول تسهم في تسريع عودة المسافرين إلى بلادهم، موضحاً أن نقل جميع الركاب دفعة واحدة لم يكن ممكناً، فتم تنظيم رحلات متتالية على مدى نحو 10 أيام حتى استكمال عودة جميع المسافرين.

وأضاف أن الجهات المعنية والعاملين في مطار الشارقة والإقامة وشؤون الأجانب و'العربية للطيران' تجاوبوا بشكل لافت مع مساعيه كمواطن متطوع، وأسهموا في تسريع الإجراءات وتذليل العقبات أمام المسافرين، ما ساعد على إنجاز رحلات العودة بسلاسة، لاسيما للنساء والأطفال وكبار السن. وأشار إلى أن الـ375 مسافراً قيرغيزياً الذين تكفل بمتابعة أوضاعهم خلال الأزمة أصبحوا محور يومه طوال شهر رمضان، إذ حرص على الاطمئنان إلى سير إجراءات سفرهم وتلبية احتياجاتهم ومتابعة ترتيبات عودتهم خطوة بخطوة حتى مغادرتهم إلى وطنهم.

واستعاد المرشدي أحد المواقف التي لاتزال راسخة في ذاكرته، قائلاً إن سيدة مسنة لم تتمالك دموعها بعد إبلاغها باستكمال إجراءات سفرها واقتراب موعد عودتها إلى وطنها، إذ ظلت تردد كلمات بلغتها تعبيراً عن فرحتها وامتنانها، في مشهد قال إنه لامس مشاعره وجسّد حجم الأثر الذي يمكن أن تصنعه مبادرة إنسانية بسيطة في حياة الآخرين. ومع انتهاء إجراءات كل رحلة، كان يحرص عدد من المسافرين على التقاط صور تذكارية معه تقديراً لما قدمه من مساعدة وبعد عودتهم إلى قيرغيزستان، نشروا تلك الصور ومقاطع الفيديو عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، متحدثين عن تجربتهم في مطار الشارقة والدعم الذي تلقوه خلال الأزمة.

وأوضح المرشدي أن انتشار الصور والمقاطع حظي بتفاعل واسع داخل قيرغيزستان، ما دفع الجهات الرسمية هناك إلى التواصل مع سفارتها والاستفسار عن تفاصيل ما جرى، قبل أن تشيد بالدور الذي أسهم به من أجل إجلاء المواطنين القيرغيزيين من دولة الإمارات. وأضاف أن صدى تلك الجهود قاده لاحقاً إلى تلقي دعوة رسمية لزيارة قيرغيزستان، حيث منح شهادة الشرف ووساماً تقديرياً خلال مراسم رسمية حضرها رئيس مجلس وزراء جمهورية قيرغيزستان أديلبيك أليشوفيتش كاسيمالييف، والقائمين على الشؤون الدبلوماسية القيرغيزية.

وتضمنت شهادة الشرف الإشادة بإسهاماته الفعالة في سفر المواطنين القيرغيزيين من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة إلى جمهورية قيرغيزستان، في أعقاب تصاعد الأوضاع العسكرية والسياسية في الشرق الأوسط خلال مارس 2026. وأكد المرشدي أن ما قام به لم يكن بحثاً عن تكريم أو مقابل، بل كان انطلاقاً من إيمانه بقيمة العمل الإنساني والتطوعي التي رسختها دولة الإمارات، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الوسام يُعد تقديراً لقيم العطاء الإماراتية قبل أن يكون تكريماً لشخصه.

وتابع أن شغفه بالعمل التطوعي وخدمة الآخرين يستمد جذوره من النهج الإنساني الذي أرساه المغفور له الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان، طيب الله ثراه، وواصل ترسيخه المغفور له الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان، رحمه الله، ويتواصل هذا النهج اليوم في ظل قيادة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، وأخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، ما جعل العطاء والعمل الإنساني جزءاً من ثقافة المجتمع الإماراتي





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UAE Citizen Kyrgyz Migrants Travel Crisis Humanitarian Efforts Certificate Of Honor Commemorative Medal

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