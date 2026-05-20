The championship of Al Fagrani Football Club was organized by the Al Fagrani Football Club, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Municipality, and took place over three days. The event featured 30 teams from six residential areas in Dubai, including Nad Al Shaba, Wadi Al Mutina, Al Barz South, Lake Al Barz, Al Waraq, Al Mazah, and the teams competed in matches characterized by enthusiasm and sportsmanship, with a large number of spectators and residents of the participating areas. The championship concluded the winter season of Al Fagrani Football Club and featured a total of 336 players, with 88 players in the youth category, 154 players in the junior category, and 94 players in the senior category.

ختام بطولة «نادي الفرجان لكرة القدم» بمشاركة 30 فريقاًنظمت مؤسسة فرجان دبي، بالتعاون مع مجلس دبي الرياضي وبلدية دبي، بطولة «نادي الفرجان لكرة القدم»، وذلك على مدار ثلاثة أيام، بمشاركة 336 لاعباً، حيث أقيمت وسط أجواء رياضية وتنافسية جمعت أبناء الأحياء السكنية في دبي.

وجاء ذلك بحضور خلفان بالهول، الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة دبي للمستقبل، نائب رئيس مجلس دبي الرياضي. فيما شهدت البطولة- التي اختتمت الموسم الشتوي لنادي الفرجان- مشاركة 30 فريقاً من 6 أحياء سكنية في دبي، وهي: ند الشبا، عود المطينة، البرشاء جنوب، بحيرة البرشاء، الورقاء، المزهر، حيث تنافست الفرق ضمن مباريات اتسمت بالحماس والروح الرياضية، وسط حضور جماهيري لافت ومتابعة واسعة من الأهالي وسكّان المناطق المشاركة.

وانطلق الموسم الشتوي لتدريبات نادي الفرجان لكرة القدم في الأول من أكتوبر الماضي، على أن تُختتم فعالياته بنهاية مايو الجاري، فيما يبدأ الموسم الصيفي مطلع يونيو المقبل ويستمر حتى 30 سبتمبر. وشهد الموسم الشتوي تسجيل نحو 1300 لاعب، جرى تأهيلهم وإعدادهم للمنافسات الرياضية المختلفة، فيما شارك في البطولة 336 لاعباً، بواقع 88 لاعباً ضمن فئة البراعم، و154 لاعباً في فئة الأشبال، و94 لاعباً في فئة الناشئين.

من جهتها، أكدت علياء الشملان، مدير فرجان دبي، أن بطولة «نادي الفرجان لكرة القدم» تأتي ضمن جهود فرجان دبي الرامية إلى تعزيز النشاط الرياضي داخل الأحياء السكنية، وخلق بيئة تنافسية إيجابية تُسهم في اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية وتنمية قدرات الشباب والأطفال، إلى جانب ترسيخ مفاهيم التعاون والانتماء بين أبناء المجتمع. وقالت الشملان إن البطولة نجحت في تعزيز روح التنافس الشريف وتقوية الروابط الاجتماعية بين أبناء فرجان دبي، مشيرة إلى أن الفعاليات الرياضية المجتمعية تُسهم في جمع العائلات والأصدقاء ضمن أجواء تفاعلية تعكس قيم الترابط والتواصل التي تحرص فرجان دبي على ترسيخها بشكل مستمر.

وأضاف أن فرجان دبي تولي اهتماماً كبيراً بالنشاط الرياضي داخل الأحياء السكنية لما له من أثر إيجابي على الصحة العامة وجودة الحياة، مؤكدة أن الإقبال الكبير والمشاركة الواسعة من الفرق والجمهور عكسا نجاح البطولة وتحقيقها لأهدافها المجتمعية والرياضية، فيما وجّهت الشكر لرعاة البطولة ممثلين في مجلس دبي الرياضي وبلدية دبي على جهودهما في إنجاح البطولة وخروجها بأفضل صورة. بدوره، قال عيسى الشريف، مدير إدارة الفعاليات الرياضية في مجلس دبي الرياضي، إن دعم بطولة «نادي الفرجان لكرة القدم» يأتي في إطار جهود المجلس لتعزيز الرياضة المجتمعية وتوسيع قاعدة ممارسة كرة القدم بين الأطفال والناشئين، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات الخطة الرياضية لدبي 2033 الرامية إلى اكتشاف المواهب وصناعة جيل رياضي قادر على المنافسة مستقبلاً.

وأضاف أن البطولات الرياضية تمثل منصة مهمة لرصد المواهب الواعدة في الأحياء السكنية، مشيراً إلى أن المجلس يحرص على دعم المبادرات التي توفر بيئة رياضية منظمة تُسهم في تطوير المهارات الفنية وغرس قيم الانضباط والعمل الجماعي والروح الرياضية لدى المشاركين. من جانبه، أكد محمد أهلي، مدير إدارة الحدائق والمرافق الترفيهية بالإنابة في بلدية دبي، أن البلدية تحرص على توفير بنية تحتية رياضية متكاملة داخل الأحياء السكنية، بما يشمل الملاعب والحدائق والمرافق المجتمعية التي تتيح تنظيم الفعاليات الرياضية بصورة آمنة ومتكاملة تخدم مختلف الفئات العمرية.

وأشار إلى أن استضافة البطولة في عدد من الحدائق والملاعب العامة يعكس التزام بلدية دبي بتحويل المساحات المجتمعية إلى بيئات حيوية تشجع السكان على ممارسة الرياضة وتعزز جودة الحياة، مؤكداً استمرار التعاون مع مختلف الجهات لإنجاح المبادرات الرياضية والمجتمعية في الإمارة. وأقيمت البطولة على ثلاثة مستويات للفئات العمرية؛ شملت الفئة الأولى مواليد 2017 و2018 و2019، فيما ضمت الفئة الثانية مواليد 2014 و2015 و2016، أما الفئة الثالثة فشملت مواليد 2010 و2011 و2012 و2013، في خطوة تستهدف استقطاب مختلف الفئات العمرية وتشجيعهم على ممارسة الرياضة ضمن بيئة مجتمعية إيجابية وآمنة.

وفي ختام البطولة، أقيمت احتفالية لتتويج الفرق الفائزة بكؤوس البطولة، إلى جانب تقديم جوائز فردية شملت أفضل لاعب، وأفضل حارس مرمى، وهداف البطولة، واللاعب المثالي، وأفضل مدافع، تقديراً للأداء المتميز والروح الرياضية التي أظهرها المشاركون طوال أيام المنافسات





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