Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE): US Natural Gas Futures Jumps 3% to Highest Weekly Closing in 2023

The price of natural gas contracts in the futures market surged on a daily basis, with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) prices reaching their highest level in 2023. This increase was driven by a decline in production, with supplies remaining steady. The main reason for the rise was the prospect of a possible increase in prices in the future.

The price of American natural gas futures climbed 3% on a day-to-day basis to the highest level in a week, despite expectations of weakening demand and stock volume, and cuts from companies like EQT.

Quick Facts: - Futures prices jumped 8.4 cents, or 3%, to close at $2.841 per million British thermal units (MMBTU) on the NYMEX. - The average forward price in center WH since the beginning of 2026 is now $2.29 per MMBTU, compared to $1.15 in 2025 and $2.88 in the average of the previous five years.

- Conventional production of natural gas in the lower 48 states reached 109.6 billion cubic feet per day in May, remaining at the same level as April, much lower than the record high of 110.6 billion cubic feet per day in December 2025. Note: The production decline is related to lower market prices, causing companies to cut back production, with IEA. EQT leading the way





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Markets U.S. Natural Gas صادعا 3٪ Blandين إنتَع٪الن 8.4 سنت لاشره 110.6 مليار قدم مكعبة يوميا في ديسمبر 20 مدرف الثآث علي 109.6 مليار قدم مكعبة يوميا في إليتق Ýمع 1.15 دولار في 2025 و2.88 دولار خلال

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