China's transformation from a rising power to a major global player has been marked by its strategic shifts in trade, technology, and diplomacy. In 2017, China was still relying on the 'win-win' model with the US, but today, it has become more assertive and has even launched attacks in some areas. China has been working hard to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on the US market, expanding its trade with Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. It has also been promoting the Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative trade route and increasing trade in local currencies to avoid the US dollar. China has adopted the 'Made in China 2025' strategy and encouraged its companies to dominate emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and batteries. In terms of advanced semiconductors, China has made significant strides, with companies like Huawei and BYD leading the way. China has also become a major player in solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries, and is now the world's largest producer of solar panels and wind turbines. In terms of automation and smart manufacturing, China has invested heavily in robotics and fully automated production lines, making exports less dependent on cheap labor and more on efficiency and speed. China's growing confidence and assertiveness have been evident in its diplomatic efforts, with a more assertive stance in international issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East. China's transformation from a cautious rising power to a confident and assertive major global player has been marked by its strategic shifts in trade, technology, and diplomacy, and it is now ready to face the challenges and take the lead in shaping the future of the global system.

China 's transformation from a rising power to a major global player has been marked by its strategic shifts in trade , technology , and diplomacy . In 2017, China was still relying on the 'win-win' model with the US, but today, it has become more assertive and has even launched attacks in some areas.

China has been working hard to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on the US market, expanding its trade with Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. It has also been promoting the Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative trade route and increasing trade in local currencies to avoid the US dollar.

China has adopted the 'Made in China 2025' strategy and encouraged its companies to dominate emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and batteries. In terms of advanced semiconductors, China has made significant strides, with companies like Huawei and BYD leading the way. China has also become a major player in solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries, and is now the world's largest producer of solar panels and wind turbines.

In terms of automation and smart manufacturing, China has invested heavily in robotics and fully automated production lines, making exports less dependent on cheap labor and more on efficiency and speed. China's growing confidence and assertiveness have been evident in its diplomatic efforts, with a more assertive stance in international issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East.

China's transformation from a cautious rising power to a confident and assertive major global player has been marked by its strategic shifts in trade, technology, and diplomacy, and it is now ready to face the challenges and take the lead in shaping the future of the global system





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China Trade Technology Diplomacy Belt And Road Initiative Made In China 2025 Artificial Intelligence Electric Vehicles Renewable Energy Semiconductors Solar Panels Wind Turbines Batteries Automation Smart Manufacturing Global Power International Issues Diplomatic Efforts

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