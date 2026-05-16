China Travel Guide: Discover Regions and Attractions from Beijing to Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xian, and the Ancient Tea Horse Road

China, the second-largest country in the world by population and fourth-largest by land area, is divided into 32 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions. Each region has its unique history, culture, and cuisine. To plan your trip, first, familiarize yourself with the locations of the attractions you wish to visit, and then plan your journey accordingly.

دليل لتخطيط عطلة بالصين: تعرّف أقاليمها ومعالمها من بكين وسور الصين إلى شنغهاي، تشانغجياجيه، تشنغدو، شيآن وطريق الحريرتمتد الصين القارية لمسافة تقارب 3250 ميلاً من الشرق إلى الغرب، و3400 ميل من الشمال إلى الجنوب (أي ما يعادل تقريباً حجم الولايات المتحدة)، وهي ثاني أكبر دولة في العالم من حيث عدد السكان ورابع أكبر دولة من حيث مساحة الأرض.

وتحد الصين 14 دولة، وهي مقسمة إدارياً إلى 32 مقاطعة ومدينة ومنطقة ذاتية الحكم، وتتميز كل منطقة بخصائصها الفريدة، إذ تتمتع بتاريخ محلي يمتد لآلاف السنين، وتختلف اختلافاً كبيراً في الطعام والثقافات واللغة. حتى تتمكن من تحديد خط السير الصحيح لعطلتك عليك أولاً معرفة أماكن وجود المعالم السياحية، التي ترغب في زيارتها، لترتيب التنقل بشكل مريح





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