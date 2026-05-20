The German newspaper, Die Welt, reported on secret European intelligence documents that the Chinese military trained hundreds of Russian soldiers in six Chinese military sites in 2025. The training included drone operations, anti-drone electronic warfare, and simulations of modern warfare. The report stated that hundreds of trained soldiers joined the Ukrainian front in early 2026, while some of them took command positions.

China trained hundreds of Russian soldiers in 2025 on drones and electronic warfare , some of whom later fought in Ukraine . The German newspaper, Die Welt, based on secret European intelligence documents, reported that the Chinese military trained hundreds of Russian soldiers in six Chinese military sites in 2025.

The training included drone operations, anti-drone electronic warfare, and simulations of modern warfare. The participants were from different ranks and age groups, including members of the Russian special forces unit 'Robicon'. The report stated that hundreds of trained soldiers joined the Ukrainian front in early 2026, while some of them took command positions.

The German parliament's oversight committee chairman, Mark Heinrichman, confirmed that the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has significantly increased in the military and economic fields since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. Meanwhile, Russia secretly trained around 600 Chinese soldiers in various fields, including armored forces, artillery, military engineering, and air defense, last year.

The report stated that Moscow and Beijing exchange intelligence and technical information on Western weapons used in Ukraine, such as the 'HIMARS' missile system and the 'Patriot' air defense system supplied by the United States to Kyiv





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China Russian Soldiers Drone Training Electronic Warfare Ukraine Russian Special Forces Unit 'Robicon' Command Positions

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