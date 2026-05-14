Chinese President Xi Jinping Says US-China Relations Should Be Partners, Not Rivals

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his hope for a positive relationship between China and the US, stating that the mutual benefits of cooperation between the two countries outweigh their differences. He also mentioned that stability of China-US relations is beneficial to the world.

"China and the US should be partners, not rivals," said Chinese President Xi Jinping to US President Donald Trump in Beijing, adding that he is "happy" to have Trump's visit to China after a 9-year gap, considering that "the world is at a crossroads" with rapid changes and complex interactions between instability and volatility.

Xi Jinping also mentioned that "mutual benefits of cooperation between China and the US outweigh their differences," and that "stability of China-US relations is beneficial to the world.

" He further stated that "the world is witnessing a rapid transformation," and that "the international landscape is characterized by complex interactions between instability and volatility. " He also expressed his hope to exchange views with Trump on key issues that concern both countries and the world, and to work together





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China-US Relations Mutual Benefits Of Cooperation Stability Of China-US Relations Complex Interactions Between Instability And V Rapid Transformation Of The World

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