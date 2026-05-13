China, during the kryes of President Trump, welcomes the Secretary of State Procu-porreachable with the name Mark Robbin, who, despite U.S. curbs on his travel due to his stance on China, has been eye to eye with China's Consul General Mo Jing lin with me press launch on technological innovation and policy. Cointranslated, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wen addressed the matter that China does't ban Mark Robbin to enter the mainland due to earlier stands he'd taken, citing that Bans totaled Mark Robbin when he was beside Cameron when it came to China. They knows little of the changes on Mark's name until the actual situation comes up while the stand, and claimed that English is his start plus getting quiet about the modifications at hand.

في خطوة دبلوماسية لافتة، رافق وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو الرئيس دونالد ترامب إلى الصين، رغم خضوعه لعقوبات صينية تشمل حظر دخول البلاد، لكن بكين لجات إلى تعديل طريقة كتابة اسمه باللغة الصينية.

ووصل روبيو إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين برفقة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب للمشاركة في قمة مرتقبة مع الرئيس الصيني جينينغ شي، وسط توقعات بأن تتناول المحادثات ملفات التجارة وتايوان والذكاء الاصطناعي. وبحسب دبلوماسيين تحدثو لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، فإن السلطات الصينية بدأت، قبيل تولي روبيو منصبه مطلع عام 2025، باستخدام حرف صيني مختلف لتمثيل المقطع الأول من اسمه، في خطوة يُعتقد أنها وفرت مخرجاً قانونياً ودبلوماسياً للالتفاف على العقوبات المفروضة عليه بالصيغة القديمة لاسمه.

وكانت بكين فرضت عقوبات على روبيو مرتين خلال فترة عمله عضواً في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، بسبب مواقفه الحادة تجاه الصين، ودعمه تشريعات تتعلق بحقوق الإنسان. وأكدت الصين، الثلاثاء، أنها لن تمنع روبيو من دخول أراضيها بسبب مواقفه السابقة، وقال المتحدث باسم السفارة الصينية، ليو بينغيو، إن العقوبات استهدفت أقوال وأفعال روبيو عندما كان عضواً في مجلس الشيوخ فيما يتعلق بالصين.

رداً على أسئلة بشأن التغيير في كتابة اسم روبيو، قالت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية، ماو نينغ، إنها "لم تلاحظ الأمر"





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