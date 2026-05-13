Chinese-American Trade Talks Begin in Seoul Ahead of Beijing Summit

The Chinese and American trade delegations met in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday for talks ahead of a summit between the leaders of the world's two largest economies in Beijing.

بدء محادثات تجارية صينية-أمريكية في مطار إنتشون تمهيدا لقمة بكين؛ بحث آليات للتجارة والاستثمار وملفات بوينج والرقائق ذكرت ‌وكالة ‌أنباء ‌الصين الجديدة (شينخوا) ⁠يوم الأربعاء أن الوفدين ​الصيني والأمريكي اجتمعا ‌لإجراء ⁠محادثات ​تجارية ‌في ‌مطار ‌إنتشون ‌الدولي ⁠في ‌كوريا الجنوبية.

ووصل وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت إلى كوريا ‌الجنوبية يوم الأربعاء لإجراء محادثات تجارية مع ​نائب ⁠رئيس الوزراء الصيني هي ‌ليفينغ قبل قمة ستعقد ‌في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع في بكين بين رئيسي أكبر اقتصادين ‌بالعالم. ومن المرجح أن تتناول المحادثات مجموعة ⁠من القضايا تمهيدا للاجتماع المقرر انعقاده في يومي الخميس والجمعة بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترامب والصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين.

وذكرت (نيوز 1) الثلاثاء، نقلا عن مسؤول في مطار إنتشون، أن المناقشات ⁠من المقرر أن تجري في غرفة استقبال بالمطار. وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن من المتوقع ​أن ‌تتفق الولايات المتحدة والصين في قمة ‌بكين على آليات لتسهيل التجارة والاستثمار المتبادلين، وأن تعلن الصين عن مشتريات تتضمن ‌طائرات بوينج ‌ومنتجات زراعة وطاقة أمريكية.

وتسعى ⁠بكين إلى أن تخفف ‌الولايات المتحدة القيود على صادرات أشباه الموصلات المتقدمة، وأثارت مخاوف بشأن ⁠مشروع قانون يهدف إلى منع ​دخول معدات صناعة الرقائق الإلكترونية بالغة الأهمية إلى الصين





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Chinese-American Trade Talks Beijing Summit Trade Facilitation Trade Investment Aircraft Purchases Semiconductor Exports Trade Restrictions

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