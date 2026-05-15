Cerebras Raises $100 Billion Valuation, Attracting Tech Millionaires; Stock Soars 68%

Cerebras, a chip maker specializing in AI inference, has raised $100 billion in its latest round of funding, led by its CEO Andrew Feldman and CTO Shon Lee. The stock surged 68% on its Nasdaq debut, marking a significant milestone for the company that had been waiting for over a year to go public. The surge in Cerebras stock is attributed to the growing demand for AI chips and the recent surge in Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron stock prices.

اكتتاب سيريبراس رفع قيمته قرب 100 مليار$ وأضاف مليارديرين للتقنية؛ السهم قفز 68% وحقق مكاسب للمستثمرين وسط طفرة رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي لدى نادي مليارديرات التكنولوجيا عضوان جديدان بعد أن رفع الاكتتاب العام لشركة سيريبراس Cerebras القيمة السوقية لصانع الرقائق ما يقرب من 100 مليار دولار.

بعد ما يقرب من عقد على إطلاق سيريبراس، يمتلك أندرو فيلدمان، الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة، ورئيس التكنولوجيا شون لي، حصصا بقيمة 3.2 مليار دولار و1.7 مليار دولار، على التوالي. ارتفعت أسهم سيريبراس بنسبة 68٪ في ظهورها لأول مرة في ناسداك يوم الخميس، لتتوج ارتفاعا ملحوظا لشركة سحبت ملف الاكتتاب العام السابق قبل سبعة أشهر، واختارت بدلا من ذلك زيادة رأس المال الخاص.

في فبراير، بلغت قيمة سيريبراس 23.1 مليار دولار من قبل المستثمرين، والآن تركب الشركة موجة جديدة من الطلب على رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي التي أرسلت أسهم إنتل والأجهزة الدقيقة المتقدمة وميكرون ترتفع. أخبر فيلدمان «سي إن بي سي» أن الشركة وصلت إلى مستوى من النضج حيث «كان من المنطقي الوصول إلى الأسواق العامة». وقال فيلدمان: «لدينا فرص هائلة للنمو، وكانت هذه هي الطريقة الصحيحة لتمويل نمونا»، بعد أن جمعت شركته 5.55 مليار دولار في أكبر اكتتاب عام لهذا العام.

يعني اليوم الأول أيضا ترميزا كبيرا للمستثمرين الأوائل في سيريبراس وفوزا تشتد الحاجة إليه لرأسمالي الاستثمار في وادي السيليكون خلال ما كان موجة جافة ممتدة للاكتتاب العام. تجلس مؤسسة بنشمارك، التي شاركت في قيادة جولة التمويل «أ» لشركة سيريبراس في عام 2016، على أسهم بقيمة 5.5 مليار دولار عند إغلاق يوم الخميس. تمتلك مؤسسة كابيتال، وهي مستثمر رئيسي آخر في تلك الجولة، حصة بقيمة 4.8 مليار دولار





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Cerebras AI Chips Intel Advanced Micro Devices Micron Nasdaq IPO Tech Millionaires AI Inference Growth Investment Silicon Valley IPO Surge IPO Demand IPO Milestone

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