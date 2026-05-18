Barcelona's Coruna Club Signs Historic Deal with Digital Bank May Infestor

Barcelona's Coruna Club has signed a historic deal with the digital bank May Infestor, which will last for two seasons. The agreement includes a partnership between the club and the bank, with the bank's logo on the team's jerseys and a presence in the stadium. The deal also includes joint marketing campaigns and a strategic partnership between the two parties.

صحيفة سبورت الكتالونية أفادت بأن نادي كورنيلا، الذي كان مرتبطاً باسم النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، أبرم اتفاقاً تاريخياً مع البنك الرقمي «ماي إنفستور» لمدة موسمين.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن ميسي يمثل حالة استثنائية في عالم كرة القدم، حيث قادراً على إحداث تأثير جماهيري وتسويقي هائل، وهو ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على نادي أونيون إيسبورتيفا كورنيلا بعد الأنباء المتعلقة بدوره في دعم أو الارتباط بالمشروع، حيث وصف النادي ذلك بأنه خبر القرن. كما أوضحت الصحيفة أن الأمر لم يكن مجرد شائعة، بل خطوة مرتبطة برغبة اللاعب في تعزيز علاقته بمدينة برشلونة، في الوقت الذي يواصل فيه التأثير على المشهد الرياضي حتى خارج أنديته السابقة والحالية، مع الإشارة إلى مساهمته في رفع مكانة قطاع الناشئين داخل النادي الكتالوني.

كما أوضحت الصحيفة أن ميسي يمتلك قاعدة جماهيرية ضخمة تتجاوز 506 ملايين متابع على منصة إنستغرام، وهو ما ساهم في إحداث قفزة كبيرة في الحضور الرقمي للنادي، حيث ارتفع عدد متابعيه من 39113 إلى 280 ألف متابع خلال 24 ساعة فقط، قبل أن يتجاوز 820 ألف متابع خلال شهر واحد، متفوقاً على عدد من أندية الدوري الإسباني، من بينها الجار إسبانيول الذي يبلغ عدد متابعيه نحو 545 ألفاً. وفي ظل هذه الطفرة الإعلامية، نجح نادي كورنيلا في إبرام اتفاق رعاية استراتيجي يمتد لموسمين مع البنك الرقمي «ماي إنفستور»، المدعوم من بنك أندبانك وشركة التأمين إل كورتي إنجليس ومجموعة أكسا إسبانيا إلى جانب مستثمرين آخرين.

وتتضمن الاتفاقية وضع شعار البنك على قمصان الفريق الأول، إلى جانب منحه حضوراً إعلانياً داخل الملعب، وتنفيذ حملات تسويقية وإعلامية مشتركة بين الطرفين. ويُعد البنك الرقمي «ماي إنفستور» من أبرز المؤسسات المالية التقنية، حيث يدير أصولاً تقدر بنحو 16 مليار يورو، ويواصل التوسع في القطاعات ذات التأثير الجماهيري الكبير، وعلى رأسها القطاع الرياضي.

من جانبه، أكد نادي كورنيلا في بيان رسمي أن هذه الشراكة تمثل خطوة لتعزيز مشروعه الرياضي والاجتماعي، وربط تطوره بمؤسسات تشترك معه في قيم العمل والتكوين والتفوق وتطوير اللاعبين الشباب، مع الحفاظ على هويته المرتبطة بمدينة كورنيلا ودعم الفئات السنية. بدورها، أعربت الرئيسة التنفيذية للبنك الرقمي «ماي إنفستور» نوريا روكامورا عن سعادتها بالاتفاق، مؤكدة أن التعاون مع مؤسسة رياضية تُعد مرجعاً في تكوين المواهب يمثل قيمة مضافة كبيرة، ويعزز التزام المؤسسة بدعم الجهد وتطوير الأجيال القادمة





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barcelona Coruna Club May Infestor Digital Bank Agreement Partnership Marketing Campaigns Stadium Presence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ديفيد وفيكتوريا بيكهام يتربعان على راب heavenly wealth with combined wealth exceeding £1.1 billion and inking Inter Miami deal as part of global tourism expansionThe renowned football stars and lovely couple, David and Victoria Beckham, have made a remarkable journey from their glittering careers in football and music to building one of the most influential and powerful business empires in the entertainment and sports realms.

Read more »

برشلونة يعلن رحيل ليفاندوفسكي نهاية الموسم بعد 4 مواسم؛ سجل 119 هدفاً وحقق 7 ألقابBarcelona announces the departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of next season after four seasons. The striker scored 119 goals and won 7 titles during his time with the Catalan club, leaving a significant impact on both the team's goals and team leadership.

Read more »

OpenAI's ChatGPT to Allow Direct Bank Link for Finance Insights: Security WorriesOpenAI announces a new feature in ChatGPT, enabling users to connect their bank accounts directly to the app for personalized financial advice, expected to be rolled out globally in a phased manner. However, security concerns persist, with warnings about the risks of sharing sensitive financial data and the potential for data breaches or misuse.

Read more »

دويتشه بنك يؤكد توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد الإماراتي بموازاة التحول الاقتصادي للقاعدة away from oilThe Frankfurt-based bank Douchtes Bank has positive expectations for the growth of the UAE economy as early as 2026, supported by the strength of non-oil sectors, continued capital inflows, and increased confidence among international investors in the UAE market, despite the geopolitical uncertainty that region.

Read more »

Comprehensive News Summary on the Victory Celebration of the Emirates Club with H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and OthersThis text is a summary of the victory celebration of the Emirates Club, attended by several officials and dignitaries, including H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, H.M. Sheikh Hamad bin Mubarak, Sultan bin Hamad bin Zayed, and Sultan bin Hamad, to win the 2025-2026 Emirate Cup.

Read more »

Most countries officially declare the start of Ramadan 2026Many countries have announced the start of Ramadan on Monday, May 18, 2026, after the moon-sight observation on Sunday, May 17, 2026. This announcement was made based on the astronomical calculations and observations by telescopes and cameras. This alignment is one of the most consistent in the history of Ramadan, coinciding with the Hajj and Eid-ul-Fitr seasons.

Read more »