Barcelona Begins Legal Action Against Florentino Perez

Barcelona has initiated legal proceedings against Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, following his denial of allegations made by the club regarding the 'Niangera' case and the manipulation of the Spanish football league. The club issued a formal statement confirming that their legal department has started reviewing Perez's statements, preparing for potential legal actions in the coming period. The legal department is analyzing all the phrases used by Perez and studying the situation in detail before making any official decisions.

بدأ نادي برشلونة دراسة اتخاذ خطوات قانونية ضد فلورنتينو بيريز رئيس ريال مدريد، بعدما رفض الاتهامات التي وجهها الأخير للنادي خلال مؤتمره الصحفي أمس الثلاثاء، والمتعلقة بقضية «نيغريرا» والتحكيم في الكرة الإسبانية.

وأصدر برشلونة بياناً رسمياً أكد خلاله أن الإدارة القانونية في النادي بدأت مراجعة التصريحات التي أدلى بها رئيس ريال مدريد، تمهيداً لتقييم الإجراءات القانونية الممكنة خلال الفترة المقبلة. وأوضح النادي الكتالوني أن القسم القانوني يعكف على تحليل جميع العبارات التي وردت على لسان فلورنتينو بيريز، مع دراسة الموقف بشكل كامل قبل الإعلان عن أي قرارات رسمية.

وجاء تحرك برشلونة بعد التصريحات التي أطلقها بيريز خلال مؤتمره الصحفي، والتي وصف خلالها قضية «نيغريرا» بأنها «أكبر فضيحة فساد في تاريخ كرة القدم»، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إسبانية. وادعى رئيس ريال مدريد أن فريقه خسر بطولات وألقاباً بسبب ما اعتبره تلاعباً تحكيمياً، مؤكداً أن الميرنغي أعد ملفاً قانونياً وفنياً لتقديمه إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا».

وأشار بيريز أيضاً إلى أن ريال مدريد خسر 18 نقطة خلال الموسم الحالي بسبب قرارات تحكيمية وصفها بالمشبوهة، مع تأكيده أن النادي سيواصل التحرك في القضية على المستويين الجنائي والرياضي. ورفض برشلونة الدخول في مواجهة إعلامية مباشرة، مفضلاً التعامل مع الأزمة من الجانب القانوني، في ظل دراسة إمكانية رفع دعاوى تتعلق بالتشهير والإضرار بسمعة النادي





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Barcelona Legal Action Florentino Perez Real Madrid Niangera Case Spanish Football League

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