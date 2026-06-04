Bakary Sanya: France's Current Generation Is The Best French Team In Decades, Expects Strong Performance In World Cup

Former French international Bakary Sanya has expressed great confidence in his country's ability to compete strongly in the World Cup, considering the current generation of 'Deux' as the best French team in recent years. Sanya, in exclusive interviews with Le Parisien, praised the exceptional qualities of the French team across all positions, while also highlighting the bravery of coach Didier Deschamps and his ability to lead a talented group. He further emphasized the exceptional quality of the players, stating that they continue to excel with their clubs week after week. Sanya also highlighted the positive trend of French players continuing to shine with their clubs, even during their national team breaks. He expects this generation to continue their success in the next ten years. Sanya also drew parallels between the current French team's success and their past achievements, mentioning their quarter-final appearance in the 2014 World Cup, semi-final in the 2016 European Championship, and World Cup title in 2018. He also mentioned their appearance in the 2022 World Cup final. However, he warned that the road to the title will not be easy, as playing away from home and dealing with different weather conditions could pose additional challenges. He stated that the team will do their best to progress step by step, as they have always done, to achieve their goal.

أعرب الدولي الفرنسي السابق باكاري سانيا عن ثقته الكبيرة بقدرة منتخب فرنسا على المنافسة بقوة في كأس العالم، معتبراً أن الجيل الحالي من «الديوك» يُعد من أفضل المنتخبات الفرنسية، خلال السنوات العشر الأخيرة.

وقال سانيا في تصريحات خاصة لـ«البيان»، إن المنتخب الفرنسي يمتلك عناصر استثنائية في مختلف المراكز، مشيداً في الوقت ذاته بشجاعة المدرب ديديه ديشامب وقدرته على قيادة مجموعة تعج بالمواهب. وأضاف: «بالنسبة لي هذا هو أفضل منتخب فرنسي خلال العقد الماضي. إنه فريق قوي للغاية، وكل مركز فيه مغطى بلاعبين على أعلى مستوى».

وأشار إلى أن لاعبي فرنسا يواصلون التألق مع أنديتهم أسبوعاً بعد آخر، ما يعكس حجم الجودة التي يتمتع بها المنتخب، قائلاً: «يمكنك مشاهدة اللاعبين وهم يبدعون مع أنديتهم كل عطلة أسبوع، إنهم لاعبون مميزون للغاية». ولفت سانيا إلى أن معدل أعمار المنتخب، الذي يتراوح بين 25 و26 عاماً، يمنحه مستقبلاً واعداً، مؤكداً أنه يتوقع استمرار نجاح هذا الجيل خلال السنوات العشر المقبلة.

واستشهد المدافع السابق بالنتائج التي حققتها فرنسا في البطولات الكبرى خلال الأعوام الأخيرة، مشيراً إلى بلوغ ربع نهائي كأس العالم 2014، ونهائي كأس أوروبا 2016، والتتويج بمونديال 2018، ثم الوصول مجدداً إلى نهائي كأس العالم 2022. ورغم تفاؤله شدد سانيا على أن الطريق نحو اللقب لن يكون سهلاً، موضحاً أن اللعب بعيداً عن الديار والظروف المناخية المختلفة قد يشكلان تحدياً إضافياً.

وقال: «ستكون بطولة صعبة، لأننا سنلعب بعيداً عن أرضنا، كما أن الظروف قد لا تكون مثالية، وقد يكون الطقس حاراً في بعض الأماكن». وأضاف: «لكن المنتخب سيفعل كل ما بوسعه للتقدم خطوة بخطوة، كما اعتاد دائماً، من أجل تحقيق هدفه»





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bakary Sanya France World Cup Current Generation Deux Coach Didier Deschamps Quality Of Players Trend Of French Players Shining With Their Clu Road To The Title Will Not Be Easy Playing Away From Home Different Weather Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Portugal's Jose Mourinho predicts strong competition for 2026 World Cup title, sees Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, England, and Portugal as potential contenders, and highlights Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best players in the world.Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho believes that traditional powers like Spain, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, England, and Portugal will be strong contenders for the 2026 World Cup title, and he also highlights Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best players in the world.

Read more »

Limited Demand for FIFA World Cup Tickets in UAEOfficials from travel agencies in the UAE confirmed that the demand for FIFA World Cup tickets in 2026 remains limited, significantly lower than the previous editions. They attributed this to the unique nature of the upcoming tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the challenges it poses for fans from the UAE and regional markets.

Read more »

Allied World opens new regional office in Dubai Financial HarbourAllied World, a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, has opened a new regional office in Dubai Financial Harbour, enabling it to provide specialized insurance solutions directly to customers across the Middle East.

Read more »

French Team Faces Ticker Over Tix, Pay for 8, Facing Cuts in AwardsThe French team is facing tension over ticket allocation and pay cuts for the 2026 World Cup, with players only getting 8 tickets, 2 free, and having to pay for the other 6. The team is also facing cuts in performance-based awards.

Read more »

Jordan Pickford Confident in Penalty Shootout Responsibility for 2026 World CupJordan Pickford, the goalkeeper of the England national team, expressed his readiness to take on the responsibility of penalty shootouts in the 2026 World Cup, emphasizing his trust in his ability to score if necessary. He also revealed the message that coach Thomas Tuchel conveyed to the Black players during their pre-tournament training camp in the United States.

Read more »

Somali Referee's Visa Issue Threatens Participation in 2026 World CupThe international referee, Somali national Umar Abdulle Artaan, faces the risk of missing the 2026 World Cup due to a delay in obtaining a visa to enter the United States of America, one of the three host countries along with Canada and Mexico. His selection to the World Cup list of referees is a significant achievement for Somali football, aiming to enhance its international presence. The delay in visa procedures has raised concerns among African sports authorities, especially with the tournament's upcoming start. Artaan, one of the most prominent African referees in recent years, has made a significant impact in several major tournaments, including the African Cup of Nations and the CAF Champions League. He has also received wide acclaim from football experts for his strong personality and ability to manage tough matches. His selection to the World Cup list was preceded by winning the African Referee of the Year award.

Read more »