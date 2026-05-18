Bahrain parliament expresses strong condemnation and solidarity with UAE in the aftermath of drone attack on UAE nuclear facility

Following a drone attack on a nuclear facility in the UAE, the parliamentarians, in a joint statement, expressed strong condemnation and solidarity with the UAE. The statement highlighted the violation of international law and peace-keeping treaties, as well as the threat posed to critical energy infrastructure. They acknowledged the UAE's resilience and unwavering commitment to security, and commended the UAE authorities' swift response in preventing any harm to the facility or the public.

المصدر:تلقى صقر غباش، رئيس المجلس الوطني الاتحادي، برقيتي تضامن من أحمد بن سلمان المسلم، رئيس مجلس النواب، وعلي بن صالح الصالح، رئيس مجلس الشورى في مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، عندهما، عن استهجانهما البالغ وإدانتهما الشديدة للاعتداء الإرهابي بطائرات مسيرة الذي استهدف محيط محطة براكة للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة.

وأكدا أن هذا العمل الإجرامي يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي والأعراف والمواثيق الدولية التي تكفل حماية المنشآت المدنية والحيوية، وخرقاً واضحاً لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2817.

"[no newline]"شددا على تضامن مجلسي النواب والشورى الكامل ووقوفهما التام مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في مواجهة كل ما يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها ومنشآتها الحيوية، مثمنين كفاءة وجاهزية الجهات المختصة والدفاعات الجوية في إمارة أبوظبي في التعامل مع هذا الاعتداء، وضمان عدم تسجيل أي إصابات أو تأثير على مستويات السلامة الإشعاعية.....

[and no newline]"كما أكدت البرقيتان حق دولة الإمارات الكامل في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة كافة لصون سيادتها وحماية أمنها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أرضها، وفقاً لما تقره القوانين والمواثيق الدولية، مشيدتين بعمق العلاقات الأخوية التاريخية الوطيدة التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين في ظل القيادة الحكيمة لصاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، وأخيه صاحب الجلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، ملك مملكة البحرين، والتي تمثل نموذجاً راسخاً للتակից والتضامن. [and no newline] "ودعا رئيس مجلس النواب، ورئيس مجلس الشورى في مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، في ختام البرقيتين، المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ دولة الإمارات وشعبها، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء





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Middle East UAE Bahrain Parliament Drone Attack Nuclear Facility UAE Condemnation Solidarity International Law Peace-Keeping Treaties Resilience Commitment To Security

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