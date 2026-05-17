Bahrain Condemns and Condolesifies Attacks Against UAE Nuclear Facility

Mekkahn Bahrain strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the UAE nuclear facility and wished a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident, expressing full support and solidarity to the UAE in its struggle against terrorism and for the security and stability of the region and the world.

منظمة البحرين علقت جهودها واستنكرت اعتداء القنصرة الأخير على دولة الإمارات والذي أدى إلى اندلاع حريق، لينتشر في محطة براكة للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة.

وأصدرت الخارجية البحرينية بيانا تؤكد على حنقها واستنكارها القوي للإرهاب، معتبرة أن هذا العمل يثبت خرقا صارخا للقواعد القانونية والعقائد الإنسانية والميثاق الأممي، كما إنها رفعت الأمر إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي لتدخله بتأييدها الكامل لتدابير الدولة لمواجهته. كما أشادت بـ'الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية' وكفاءة 'تعاملها الاحترافي' مع الحادث الإرهابي الغادر. وأكدت المملكة البحرينيَّة تضامنها الكامل والوقوف إلى جانب الإمارات، كما دعت إلى تعزيز التعاون الإقليمي والدولي لحماية المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية وأجل تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.





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