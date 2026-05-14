Bahrain Ministry of Interior Announces Completion of Repairs and Restoration of Petrochemical Company Hit by Iranian Missile

The Bahrain Ministry of Interior has announced the completion of all repair and restoration work on the Gulf Petrochemical Company, which was targeted by an Iranian missile on April 5, 2026. The ministry also highlighted the completion of the treatment of the ammonia tank, which was a target for the missile, and the precautionary measures taken to prevent any leakage of the toxic gas. The ministry also mentioned the completion of the restoration of the evacuated area and the provision of temporary accommodation for the evacuated residents.

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية الانتهاء من كافة أعمال الصيانة والسيطرة على أضرار منشأة شركة الخليج للبتروكيماويات، والتي تعرضت لاستهداف مباشر من مسيرة إيرانية بتاريخ 5 أبريل 2026.

وتم استكمال المعالجة الفنية في خزان الأمونيا، حيث تمت أعمال الإصلاح والصيانة وفق أعلى متطلبات الأمن والسلامة. كما تم استكمال عودة أهالي المنطقة إلى منازلهم بعد إخلاؤهم منها اختيارياً وتوفير سكن مؤقت بديل لهم في إطار الحرص على السلامة العامة. وقد تم اتخاذ جميع إجراءات السلامة لضمان عدم تسرب أي مواد قد تسبب أضراراً خلال أعمال الصيانة





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Bahrain Ministry Of Interior Gulf Petrochemical Company Iranian Missile Ammonia Tank Precautionary Measures Evacuation Temporary Accommodation

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