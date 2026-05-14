Brazilian Sculptor Creates Custom FIFA World Cup Cups for Fans

A Brazilian sculptor, Garbas Mingeni, has been creating custom FIFA World Cup cups for fans since the 1994 final in the United States. Inspired by the iconic moment of Brazilian captain Dunga lifting the trophy, Mingeni decided to make his own replicas using his technical skills in metalwork. Now, he hand-crafts these replicas in his workshop near the famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro and sells them to tourists and local fans.

لم يكن يعلم ذلك الحرفي أن مشهد رفع اللاعب البرازيلي دونغا قائد منتخب البرازيل آنذاك الكأس في نهائي مونديال 1994 بالولايات المتحدة سيدفعه إلى أن يكون علامة مسجلة في صناعة نسخ كأس العالم في البرازيل.

جارباس مينغيني صنع أكثر من 3000 نسخة طبق الأصل من الجبس لكأس العالم لكرة القدم في ورشته بريو دي جانيرو، للمشجعين في لمساعدتهم في دفع منتخب السامبا إلى التتويج بكأس العالم. دفعه ذلك المشهد خلال تتويج منتخب بلاده في مونديال 1994 إلى أن يحظى بلمسه لكن الأمر كان بعيد المنال فقرر أن يصنعها بنفسه مستخدمًا المهارات التقنية التي تعلمها في صناعة المعادن على حد قوله.

يقوم الحرفي جارباس مينغيني الآن بصنع نسخ طبق الأصل من الجبس يدويًا، ويصدّرها إلى 17 دولة في الأمريكيتين وأوروبا. تُصنع هذه النسخ باستخدام قوالب، بعضها مطلي بالذهب والبعض الآخر بطلاء كروم مصقول التي توفر مقاومة للتآكل، وتسهل التنظيف، وتزيد من صلابة السطح. يعمل مينغيني في ورشته بالقرب من ملعب ماراكانا الشهير لكرة القدم في ريو دي جانيرو، ويبيع أيضًا هذه الكؤوس للسياح والمشجعين المحليين. وقال: 'أصنع آلاف الكؤوس من القالب نفسه.

بعضها مطلي، وبعضه الآخر أصنعه بشكل مميز باستخدام الكروم - فهي تبرز أكثر، ويمكنك أن ترى انعكاس صورتك فيها وأنت تقبّلها' وقد صنع مينغيني بالفعل 600 كأس استعدادًا لبطولة هذا العام، التي تستضيفها المكسيك وكندا والولايات المتحدة، ويمثل هذا زيادة كبيرة مقارنةً بالعدد الذي كان يصنعه سابقًا، والذي يتراوح بين 100 و 200 كأس فقط. وقال: 'لقد مرّ وقت طويل على آخر فوز للبرازيل. لكن الأمل عاد يملأ قلوبنا من جديد'





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Brazilian Sculptor Custom FIFA World Cup Cups Metalwork Maracana Stadium Tourists Local Fans

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