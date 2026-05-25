Brazil's Coach Recalls Neymar Amid World Cup Fears

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti calls up Neymar for Brazil's World Cup 2026 squad, giving the 'Seleçao' captain a chance to end his international career on a high note, after years of injuries and failures. The decision comes after months of speculation and debate within Brazil, with doubts about Neymar's physical condition and impact on the team, especially after his recent dispute with some young players in his club, Santos. The move also follows the player's 34th birthday and his preparation for his fourth World Cup, which is expected to be his last with the national team. The decision was made after a period of silence from coach Ancelotti regarding Neymar's future, but it was influenced by the support of several key players and the desire to create a better atmosphere within the team during the tournament.

أعاد المدرب الإيطالي كارلو أنشيلوتي، نيمار إلى قائمة منتخب البرازيل قبل كأس العالم 2026، ليمنح قائد «السيليساو» فرصة أخيرة لإنهاء رحلته الدولية بصورة مختلفة، بعد سنوات طويلة من الإصابات والإخفاقات، في قرار قد يصنع صيفًا تاريخيًا للبرازيل أو يتحول إلى عبء جديد على المنتخب.

وجاء استدعاء نيمار بعد أشهر طويلة ظل خلالها اللاعب محورًا للنقاش داخل البرازيل، خاصة مع الشكوك المستمرة حول حالته البدنية ومستواه مع سانتوس، بعدما عاد للمشاركة تدريجيًا عقب سلسلة إصابات أبعدته لفترات طويلة عن الملاعب. ووصل نيمار إلى عامه الـ 34 في فبراير الماضي، ويستعد لخوض كأس العالم للمرة الرابعة في مسيرته، والتي يتوقع أن تكون الأخيرة له مع منتخب البرازيل، بعدما أصبح من الصعب استمراره حتى نسخة 2030.

وواصل أنشيلوتي خلال الأشهر الماضية تجنب الحديث بشكل مباشر عن موقف نيمار، رغم تكرار الأسئلة المتعلقة به في المؤتمرات الصحفية، قبل أن تتغير الأجواء تدريجيًا داخل المنتخب مع دعم عدد من كبار اللاعبين لعودة قائد البرازيل. ودعم لاعبون مثل ماركينيوس وكاسيميرو ورافينيا عودة نيمار إلى المنتخب، إذ أكد رافينيا في تصريحات سابقة أن نيمار «هو اللاعب القادر على قيادة البرازيل نحو اللقب السادس»، بينما شدد ماركينيوس على رغبة اللاعبين والجماهير في وجوده بكأس العالم.

واستند أنشيلوتي في قراره إلى تحسن الحالة البدنية لنيمار خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، إلى جانب العلاقة القوية التي تجمعه بزملائه داخل منتخب البرازيل، بعدما أوضح المدرب الإيطالي أن وجود اللاعب قد يساعد في خلق أجواء أفضل داخل المنتخب خلال البطولة. ولم يخل قرار عودة نيمار من المخاوف، خاصة مع تاريخ اللاعب الطويل مع الإصابات، إلى جانب الجدل المستمر حول تأثيره داخل المنتخب، بعدما اعتاد المنتخب البرازيلي خلال السنوات الماضية على تحميله مسؤولية كبيرة في اللحظات الصعبة.

وعانى نيمار في السنوات الأخيرة من أزمات متكررة، سواء بسبب إصاباته أو أزماته داخل الأندية، إذ دخل مؤخرًا في خلافات مع بعض اللاعبين الشباب في سانتوس، كما دخل في أزمة جديدة بعدما أبدى غضبه على استبداله خلال إحدى مباريات الفريق. وبعد أقل من يومين على انضمامه إلى قائمة البرازيل المشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، تعرض نيمار لإصابة جديدة مع سانتوس، بعدما أعلن النادي إصابته بتورم خفيف في عضلة الساق اليمنى خلال التدريبات، وهي الإصابة التي ستبعده عن المباريات الأخيرة لفريقه قبل الالتحاق بمعسكر المنتخب البرازيلي.

وأكد رودريغو زوغايب، طبيب سانتوس، أن حالة اللاعب لا تدعو للقلق، موضحًا أن نيمار يسير بشكل جيد في برنامجه العلاجي، ومن المتوقع أن يكون جاهزًا خلال الأسبوع المقبل للانضمام إلى المنتخب يوم 27 مايو الجاري. وخاض نيمار 3 نسخ سابقة من كأس العالم، بعدما استبعده المدرب دونغا من قائمة البرازيل في مونديال 2010 رغم تألقه المبكر مع سانتوس، وتعرض لإصابة قوية في نسخة 2014 على أرض البرازيل بعد تدخل خوان زونيغا لاعب كولومبيا، ثم ظهر بحالة بدنية غير مكتملة في مونديال 2018، أما في نسخة 2022 فسجل هدفًا مهمًا أمام كرواتيا في الدور ربع النهائي، قبل أن تودع البرازيل البطولة بركلات الترجيح.

وسجل نيمار خلال مشاركاته السابقة في كأس العالم 8 أهداف وصنع 4 أخرى خلال 13 مباراة، وهي أرقام جيدة، لكنها لم تكن كافية لوضعه في المكانة التي توقعها كثيرون له مع منتخب البرازيل. وغاب نيمار عن منتخب البرازيل منذ مواجهة أوروغواي يوم 17 أكتوبر 2023، وإذا تعافى من إصابته وشارك في مباراة بنما، فستكون تلك العودة بعد غياب استمر 957 يومًا عن «السيليساو».

ويستعد منتخب البرازيل لخوض مباراتين وديتين قبل انطلاق كأس العالم، الأولى أمام بنما يوم 31 مايو، والثانية أمام مصر يوم 6 يونيو. ويبدأ المنتخب البرازيلي مشواره في كأس العالم 2026 بمواجهة المغرب يوم 14 يونيو، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثالثة، التي تضم أيضًا إسكتلندا وهايتي.

ويبدو أن البرازيل أمام مرحلة جديدة بعودة نيمار، في ظهور قد يكون الأخير له في كأس العالم، وسط انقسام داخل البرازيل بين من يرى أن خبرته وموهبته قد تقود المنتخب نحو اللقب السادس، ومن يخشى أن يتحول الاعتماد عليه إلى أزمة جديدة لـ«السيليساو» خلال البطولة





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