British Airways staff mistake sparks emergency evacuation and passenger delays

In a mishap that caused chaos at London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, July 21, a member of British Airways staff accidentally triggered the emergency evacuation system on a plane bound for Washington. This incident caused significant financial losses and caused delays to hundreds of passengers. British Airways has previously reported similar incidents that led to the cancellation of flights and financial losses.

خطأ بطاقم الخطوط البريطانية فعّل شريحة الطوارئ في هيثرو فأخر رحلة واشنطن 3 ساعات واحتجز 336 راكباً وخسائر 136 ألف$ وحوادث مشابهة سابقاًتعرضت رحلة تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية البريطانية لتأخير استمر ثلاث ساعات، في مطار هيثرو، بعدما فعّل أحد أفراد الطاقم شريحة الطوارئ بالخطأ، قبل لحظات من الإقلاع إلى واشنطن، في حادثة قدّرت خسائرها بنحو 136 ألف دولار أمريكي.

واستدعت الشركة خدمات الطوارئ إلى موقع الطائرة كإجراء احترازي، فيما بقي المسافرون عالقون داخل الطائرة لنحو ثلاث ساعات قبل إنزالهم من الطائرة، وفقاً لصحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية. ووصف المصدر الحادث بأنه «عمل أحمق»، وأن أحد أفراد الطاقم فتح الباب عن طريق الخطأ، ما أدى إلى نشر شريحة الطوارئ وتعطيل الرحلة بالكامل. فضلاً عن التسبب بخسائر تشغيلية كبيرة للشركة، علاوة على اضطرار الركاب إلى مغادرة الطائرة بعد انتظار طويل على المدرج





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British Airways Flight Delays Emergency Evacuation Financial Losses Incidents

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