British Health Service Faces Challenges in Cleanliness and Infrastructure

A British report published by The Sun reveals alarming conditions in several NHS hospitals, including poor hygiene and infrastructure, frequent outbreaks of diseases, and recurring issues with water leaks and equipment failures. The report also highlights the need for immediate improvements in the management of the internal environment and the provision of adequate funding to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for patients and staff.

17 يونيو 2026 كشف تقرير بريطاني نشرته صحيفة 'ذا صن' عن صورة مثيرة للقلق داخل عدد من مستشفيات هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية في المملكة المتحدة، حيث أظهر تراجعاً حاداً في معايير النظافة والبنية التحتية في بعض أكبر المؤسسات الطبية، مع تسجيل حالات انتشار آفات وتسربات مياه وصعوبات تشغيلية متكررة في بيئة العمل والرعاية الصحية.

وبحسب بيانات هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية في إنجلترا، جاءت مؤسسة صندوق هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية لمستشفيات شرق لانكشاير التي تدير مستشفى 'رويال بلاكبرن التعليمي' ومستشفى 'بيرنلي العام التعليمي'، في المرتبة الأدنى على مستوى البلاد من حيث تقييم النظافة، تلتها مؤسسة صندوق هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية لمستشفيات بيدفوردشاير التي تدير مستشفى بيدفورد ومستشفى لوتون ودونستابل الجامعي. وأظهرت نتائج تقرير 'تقييمات البيئة الرعائية بقيادة المرضى' (PLACE) لعام 2025، أن التقييمات شملت أكثر من 1080 فحصاً أجري بمشاركة مقيمين من الجمهور وموظفين، يقومون بتقييم نظافة المستشفيات إلى جانب جودة البيئة العامة مثل الطعام والخصوصية.

وتشير المعطيات إلى وجود تفاوت واضح بين المستشفيات، في وقت يؤكد فيه محللون صحيون أن انخفاض درجات النظافة لا يعني بالضرورة تراجع جودة الرعاية الطبية، لكنه يعكس حاجة بعض المؤسسات إلى تحسينات عاجلة في إدارة البيئة الداخلية. وفي سياق متصل، نقلت نقابة 'يونيسون' العمالية، استناداً إلى استطلاع شمل نحو 19 ألف عامل في القطاع الصحي، أن واحداً من كل سبعة مشاركين أبلغ عن وجود قوارض داخل أماكن العمل، بما في ذلك المستشفيات والعيادات ومحطات الإسعاف، خلال العام الماضي، إلى جانب انتشار حشرات مثل النمل وبق الفراش والصراصير.

كما أشار الاستطلاع إلى تسجيل حالات لتسرب مياه الصرف الصحي، واستخدام دلاء لتجميع المياه المتسربة، إضافة إلى تعطل مرافق صحية لفترات طويلة، ووجود مراحيض غير صالحة للاستخدام في بعض المواقع. وأفاد أيضاً بأن واحداً من كل عشرين موظفاً ذكر اكتشاف مادة الأسبستوس في أماكن العمل، وهي مادة بناء خطرة تم استخدامها في عقود سابقة قبل أن يتم حظرها لاحقاً بسبب مخاطرها الصحية.

وبحسب التقرير، فإن نحو ثلث المشاركين أكدوا أن ظروف العمل في مؤسساتهم تدهورت خلال العام الأخير، في ظل مخاوف متزايدة من أن بعض المباني لم تعد توفر بيئة آمنة للمرضى أو العاملين على حد سواء. وفي تطور مرتبط، أشارت تقارير إلى أن خطط إصلاح المستشفيات المبنية باستخدام الخرسانة الهوائية الخفيفة المقواة (RAAC) قد تأخرت عن الجدول الزمني المقرر، رغم أن هذه المادة التي استخدمت بين خمسينيات وتسعينيات القرن الماضي باتت تصنف غير آمنة، وتم إدراج عدد من المستشفيات ضمن قائمة الأولويات للإحلال بحلول عام 2030.

رداً على نتائج الاستطلاع، قالت مسؤولة في نقابة يونيسون إن الأوضاع الحالية تعكس بيئة عمل 'غير صحية وخطرة'. ويعكس هذا التقرير، بحسب ما أوردته صحيفة 'ذا صن' البريطانية، حجم التحديات التي تواجه قطاع الصحة في بريطانيا، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالنظافة وصيانة المرافق، في وقت تتزايد فيه المطالبات بتحسين البنية التحتية وتوفير تمويل كافٍ لضمان بيئة علاجية آمنة





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NHS British Health Service Cleanliness Infrastructure Outbreaks Water Leaks Equipment Failures Internal Environment Funding Safe And Healthy Working Conditions Improvements Management Internal Environment Management Internal Environment Improvement Internal Environment Management Improvement Internal Environment Improvement Internal Environment Management Improvement

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