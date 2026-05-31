British Foreign Secretary Visits China and India for Talks on Global Challenges and Rebalancing Relations Amid Tensions and Economic Slump

British Foreign Secretary, Iveta Ko¨ber, is on a visit to China and India to discuss global challenges and rebalance relations amid tensions and economic slowdown. She will meet Chinese and Indian leaders and participate in technology programs in both countries.

إيفيت كوبر تزور الصين ثم الهند لمباحثات مع قادة وبرنامج تقني؛ تركيز على تحديات عالمية وإعادة ضبط العلاقات وسط توترات وتباطؤ بريطانيتتوجه وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر إلى الصين يوم الاثنين ثم إلى الهند في وقت لاحق من الأسبوع في جولة ستركز على قضايا عالمية بدءا من مضيق هرمز والحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا وحتى أحدث موجة لتفشي فيروس إيبولا.

وذكرت الحكومة البريطانية أن كوبر ستلتقي بنظيرها الصيني وانغ يي ونائب الرئيس الصيني هان تشنغ في الثاني من يونيو حزيران قبل أن تتوجه إلى مدينة شنتشين، حاضرة التكنولوجيا الواقعة في جنوب الصين، للمشاركة في برنامج يركز على العلوم والتكنولوجيا في اليوم التالي. وأشاد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر والزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ بإعادة ضبط العلاقات خلال زيارة ستارمر للصين في يناير كانون الثاني وتعهدا بمزيد من التعاون في مجالات التجارة والاستثمار والتكنولوجيا بما يحقق المنفعة المتبادلة للبلدين.

وصار ستارمر، الذي يواجه مستويات من أسوأ معدلات الشعبية بين القادة في بلاده، أول رئيس وزراء بريطاني يزور الصين منذ ثماني سنوات، حيث جعلت حكومة حزب العمال المنتمية ليسار الوسط تحسين العلاقات مع بكين أولوية. ومن المتوقع أن تصل كوبر إلى الهند في الرابع من يونيو حيث من المقرر أن تلتقي بوزير الشؤون الخارجية سوبرامانيام جيشينكار، بالإضافة إلى رجال أعمال وأكاديميين وشركاء حكوميين يعملون على تنفيذ مبادرة «رؤية المملكة المتحدة والهند 2035».

وتأتي زيارة كوبر للصين والهند -ثاني وسادس أكبر اقتصادين في العالم- في وقت تتصاعد فيه التوترات الجيوسياسية وترتفع فيه أسعار النفط منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية على إيران، وفي الوقت الذي تعاني فيه بريطانيا من تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي. ووقعت بريطانيا والهند اتفاقية تجارة حرة العام الماضي تهدف إلى تعزيز التجارة الثنائية وتحسين الوصول إلى الأسواق في مختلف القطاعات. لكن وزير التجارة الهندي راجيش أجراوال قال الشهر الماضي إن تنفيذ الاتفاقية تواجه عقبة بسبب القيود الجديدة التي فرضتها لندن على استيراد الصلب.

وقالت الحكومة البريطانية إن لقاءات كوبر المرتقبة «مع هاتين القوتين العظميين من المتوقع أن تركز على معالجة أهم التحديات العالمية». واشنطن تلوّح بتغيير نهجها تجاه الحلفاء المتقاعسين دفاعيا





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China India Global Challenges Rebalancing Relations Tensions Economic Slump British Foreign Secretary Iveta Ko¨Ber China-UK Relations India-UK Relations Trade Agreement Tensions Between Russia And Ukraine Iran-US Tensions Global Economic Challenges Technology Programs

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