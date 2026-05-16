British News: Bizarre Contrast in Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026

The article reveals an intriguing disparity in the preparations of major national teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The English team, led by German coach Thomas Tuchel, was forced to choose a modest training base, lacking grandeur, compared to the luxurious facilities provided to the Argentinian team, which won the previous tournament. The English team settled for a base in Kansas City, consisting of only two stadiums, a simple meeting room, a small gym, and limited changing rooms, leading some to describe it as the equivalent of a second-tier facility compared to the advanced training centers used by top European clubs.

كشفت تقارير صحفية بريطانية عن مفارقة مثيرة في استعدادات المنتخبات الكبرى لكأس العالم 2026، بعدما اضطر منتخب إنجلترا، بقيادة الألماني توماس توخيل إلى اختيار معسكر تدريبي وصف بأنه «متواضع»، ويفتقر للفخامة، في حين نجح منتخب الأرجنتين حامل اللقب في الاستحواذ على أحد أكثر المراكز التدريبية تطوراً في الولايات المتحدة.

وذكرت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» أن المنتخب الإنجليزي سيقيم خلال البطولة في مدينة كانساس سيتي، حيث اتخذ من منشأة سوب بارك قاعدة تدريبية له، وهي منشأة تضم ملعبين فقط، وغرفة اجتماعات بسيطة، وصالة رياضية صغيرة، وغرف تبديل محدودة الإمكانات، ما دفع البعض لوصفها بأنها أقرب إلى مرافق الدرجة الثانية مقارنة بمراكز التدريب الحديثة، التي تستخدمها أندية النخبة الأوروبية. ورغم بساطة المكان فإن توخيل فضل الواقعية والترابط على الرفاهية، مقتنعاً بأن المعسكر الصغير سيعزز تركيز اللاعبين، ويحافظ على تماسك المجموعة طوال البطولة، وقال مات بيسلر، المدافع السابق لسبورتينغ كانساس سيتي والمنتخب الأمريكي: «المكان يحتوي على كل ما تحتاجه، ولا شيء أكثر من ذلك».

ولكن المقارنة بدت قاسية عندما انتقلت الأنظار إلى مقر الأرجنتين، بعدما حصل رفاق الأسطورة ليونيل ميسي على مركز كومباس مينيرالز الفاخر، الذي تبلغ قيمته 75 مليون دولار، ويضم صالات رياضية ضخمة، وغرف علاج مائي، وأحواض استشفاء، وركناً خاصاً للعصائر والوجبات الصحية، بالإضافة إلى ملاعب معزولة بالكامل وأنظمة متطورة لتجفيف الأحذية والمعدات الرياضية. وبحسب التقرير فإن قوانين الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» منحت الأرجنتين أولوية الاختيار، لأنها ستخوض إحدى مبارياتها في كانساس سيتي، الأمر الذي حرم إنجلترا من الحصول على المنشأة الحديثة رغم مفاوضاتها الطويلة لحجزها منذ أكثر من عام.

ولم تتوقف المفارقة عند هذا الحد، إذ اختارت هولندا أيضاً مركزاً تدريبياً متطوراً خاصاً بفريق السيدات في كانساس سيتي، بينما وجدت إنجلترا نفسها مضطرة للقبول بالخيار الأقل تطوراً. وفي المقابل سيقيم منتخب «الأسود الثلاثة» في فندق فاخر، يحمل طابع الريف الإنجليزي، ويضم 54 غرفة فقط، مع مطعم فاخر وأجواء هادئة وسط الطبيعة، في محاولة لتعويض الفارق الكبير في مستوى منشآت التدريب.

وأكد آلان ديتريش، المدير التنفيذي لنادي سبورتينغ كانساس سيتي والمستشار الخاص لمعسكر إنجلترا، أن توخيل كان مقتنعاً تماماً بخياره، وقال: «أحب فكرة البيئة المغلقة والمتماسكة، وأرى أن هذا النوع من المعسكرات يساعد على بناء روح جماعية قوية». كما كشف ديتريش عن موقف طريف جمعه بمدرب إنجلترا، عندما أخبرهم توخيل خلال عشاء خاص بأنه سيضع وشماً يرمز إلى مدينة كانساس سيتي إذا توج منتخب إنجلترا بلقب كأس العالم، مطالباً مسؤولي النادي بفعل الأمر ذاته.

وتستعد مدينة كانساس سيتي لاستضافة 6 مباريات في البطولة، وسط أعمال تطوير واسعة للبنية التحتية، وتحضيرات أمنية ضخمة، خصوصاً مع المخاوف المتعلقة بارتفاع معدلات الجريمة وحوادث إطلاق النار في المدينة الأمريكية. ورغم كل هذه الاستعدادات اختتمت الصحيفة تقريرها بمشهد معبر، حين سأل أحد الصحفيين سائق سيارة أجرة في كانساس سيتي عما إذا كان يعرف هاري كين، فأجاب بالنفي، قبل أن يبتسم فور سماعه اسم ميسي قائلاً: «بالطبع أعرفه»





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Contrast Luxurious Facilities Modest Base

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazilian Sculptor Creates Custom FIFA World Cup Cups for FansA Brazilian sculptor, Garbas Mingeni, has been creating custom FIFA World Cup cups for fans since the 1994 final in the United States. Inspired by the iconic moment of Brazilian captain Dunga lifting the trophy, Mingeni decided to make his own replicas using his technical skills in metalwork. Now, he hand-crafts these replicas in his workshop near the famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro and sells them to tourists and local fans.

Read more »

Mexico City Prepares for FIFA World Cup 2026 Crowds, Facing Challenges of Altitude, Traffic, and EnvironmentMexico City, the most populous city in North America, is gearing up to host a massive influx of visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The city, with a population density of 23 million in the metropolitan area, is a vibrant hub, but it presents challenges related to altitude, traffic, and infrastructure. Environmental and geographical challenges, such as the city's high altitude and proximity to the Azteca Stadium, are among the first hurdles for fans. Additionally, concerns about air pollution, traffic congestion, and the need for fans to acclimatize to the high altitude are major issues. The city has taken steps to address these challenges, including recommendations for public transportation and the use of eco-friendly options. The city also boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, with iconic landmarks like Zocalo and Chapultepec Castle, as well as a vibrant culinary scene with a global food festival. To expand the fan base, Mexico City has announced plans to create 18 fan zones broadcasting matches for free, including seven zones that will show all 104 matches during the tournament. Despite the stadium's recent renovations, there are technical issues related to internet connectivity, and safety concerns in the Santa Ursula neighborhood near the stadium.

Read more »

Stars of Music to Perform at 2026 World Cup Final without PayThe 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a unique musical performance by some of the biggest names in music, with the artists set to perform without any financial compensation. This is a move similar to what happens annually in the American Super Bowl, where musicians also perform without being paid.

Read more »

سعر الذهب في مصر الجمعة 15 مايو 2026..تراجع مفاجئ وعيار 21 يفقد بريقهشهدت أسعار الذهب في مصر اليوم الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 انخفاضاً ملحوظاً مع بداية التعاملات،...

Read more »

Manchester City vs. Chelsea: Intense Final for the 2025-2026 EFL Cup TitleThe next Premier League season is set to unfold with two of Europe's finest sides battling for the 2025-2026 EFL Cup title, pitting the title holders against the underdogs from the previous season. This high-stakes final promises a tantalising tactical duel as both teams strive to vanquish the other and secure the EFL Cup challenge, a significant domestic trophy in the sporting world.

Read more »

American Reports Show Decline in Hotel Bookings Ahead of 2026 World CupAmerican reports suggest that hotel bookings are declining in several cities hosting the World Cup 2026, just months before the competition's start. The new tournament format, with 104 matches divided between 16 cities, could be causing confusion among fans and leading to a decrease in hotel bookings and attendance.

Read more »