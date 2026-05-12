British Labour Party Official Steps Down, Calls for PM's Resignation

A senior British Labour Party official has resigned, urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down from his leadership of the party. The official, who is the fourth to leave the government, cited the party's poor election results and the loss of public trust in the prime minister as reasons for his resignation.

أفادت وسائل إعلام بريطانية، الثلاثاء، باستقالة مسؤول رابع من حكومة حزب العمال، مع دعوته رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر إلى التنحي عن قيادة الحزب. وبحسب صحيفة "الغارديان", وقع أكثر من 100 نائب من حزب العمال رسالة تؤكد أن "الوقت ليس مناسباً لمعركة على القيادة".

وقال في رسالة الاستقالة على منصة "إكس": "من الواضح أي كان حجم الإنجازات والتقدم الذي يحققه الفرد، فإنها أخذة في التضاؤل والتقوض بسبب الافتقار إلى قيادة قائمة على القيم". وأضاف "اتضح في الأيام القليلة الماضية أن الشعب في جميع أنحاء بريطانيا فقد حاليا ثقته فيك بصفتك رئيسا للوزراء بشكل لا رجعة فيه". وأثار ذلك تكهنات داخل الحزب بشأن احتمال تحرك حليفه ويس ستريتينغ لخوض سباق على زعامة حزب العمال، في حال تصاعد الضغوط على ستارمر خلال الفترة المقبلة.

وتحدى ستارمر المطالبات باستقالته، الثلاثاء، قائلا أمام مجلس الوزراء إنه "سيستمر في منصبه" على الرغم من المطالبات "المزعزعة للاستقرار". وفي اجتماع لفريقه الوزاري، قال ستارمر، الذي يشغل المنصب الأعلى منذ أقل من عامين، إنه على الرغم من تحمله مسؤولية واحدة من أسوأ الهزائم الانتخابية لحزب العمال، لا يوجد تحرك رسمي لإجراء انتخابات على زعامة الحزب





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