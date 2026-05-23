British Road Hole Crisis Grips Politicians and Local Authorities

The backlog of road repair works in England and Wales needs 18.6 billion pounds to be tackled, with local authorities repairing potholes at the rate of one every 17 seconds last year. The crisis has become a top political and economic issue, surpassing issues of life, health and migration in importance according to a recent poll.

تحولت أزمة الحفر في الطرق البريطانية من مجرد مشكلة خدمية مزعجة إلى ملف اقتصادي وسياسي يضغط بقوة على الحكومات المحلية والمركزية، حيث تشير التقديرات إلى أن معالجة تراكم أعمال صيانة الطرق في إنجلترا وويلز يحتاج إلى نحو 18.6 مليار جنيه إسترليني، رغم تنفيذ المجالس المحلية عمليات إصلاح بوتيرة حفرة واحدة كل 17 ثانية خلال العام الماضي.

وفي مدينة بريستول، التي أصبحت رمزاً لتدهور البنية التحتية، يظهر شارع مارش مثالاً واضحاً على حجم الأزمة، حيث تنتشر الشقوق والحفر على امتداد الطريق، ما يجعل التنقل عليه مرهقاً للسائقين وراكبي الدراجات والحافلات على حد سواء. وفي محاولة لاحتواء الأزمة، أعلنت وزارة النقل البريطانية تخصيص 7.3 مليار جنيه إسترليني كتمويل متعدد السنوات لصيانة الطرق، بينها 2.1 مليار مشروطة بخطط فعالة للصيانة الوقائية





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