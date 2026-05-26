British Columbia Premier Mark Carney Calls Upcoming Referendum in Alberta 'a Dangerous Maneuver'

British Columbia Premier Mark Carney has described the upcoming referendum in Alberta regarding secession from Canada as a 'dangerous maneuver', likening it to the Brexit referendum in the UK, which led to the UK's departure from the European Union. Carney, who led the Bank of England during the UK's exit from the EU, said that after 10 years since the referendum, the UK is 'trying to reverse what people didn't think they were voting for, but they got it anyway'. He also warned against voting for secession as a means to strengthen Alberta's negotiating position with Ottawa, stating that it could lead to unforeseen consequences.

وصف رئيس الوزراء مارك كارني الاستفتاء المرتقب في ألبرتا بشأن الانفصال عن كندا بأنه مناورة خطيرة، مشبهاً إياه باستفتاء خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي، والمعروف بـ«بريكست»، والذي أدى إلى مغادرة المملكة المتحدة للاتحاد.

وقال كارني، الذي ترأس بنك إنجلترا خلال فترة خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي، إنه بعد مرور عشر سنوات على الاستفتاء، تحاول المملكة المتحدة «التراجع عما لم يكن الناس يعتقدون أنهم يصوتون لصالحه، ولكنهم حصلوا عليه في النهاية». كما حذر من التصويت لصالح الانفصال كوسيلة لتعزيز موقف ألبرتا التفاوضي مع أوتاوا، قائلاً إن ذلك قد يؤدي إلى عواقب غير مقصودة.

سيقرر سكان ألبرتا في 19 أكتوبر ما إذا كانوا يرغبون في البقاء جزءاً من كندا أو إجراء استفتاء ملزم على الانفصال في وقت لاحق. وفي حديثه للصحفيين يوم الاثنين، قال كارني إنه سيقود حملة من أجل الوحدة الكندية في الأشهر المقبلة. قال: «علينا توخي الحذر الشديد في هذا الشأن»، مضيفًا: «هناك حجج قوية وإيجابية لصالح كندا، وبقاء ألبرتا قوية ضمن كندا موحدة».

يعتقد مؤيدو استقلال ألبرتا أن هذه المقاطعة الغنية بالنفط قد تم تجاهلها لفترة طويلة من قبل صناع القرار في أوتاوا، العاصمة الوطنية، وأن السياسات البيئية الفيدرالية قد أعاقت قدرتها على بناء خطوط أنابيب النفط والغاز وتطوير مواردها الطبيعية. يأتي الاستفتاء بعد أن جمعت حركة استقلال شعبية أكثر من 300 ألف توقيع هذا العام على عريضة تدعو إلى التصويت على الانفصال، وهو عدد كافٍ لإجراء استفتاء.

لكن قرارا قضائيا أبطل العريضة بعد أن نجحت الأمم الأولى الأصلية في ألبرتا في إثبات أنها لم تُستشر بالشكل الصحيح. وقالت رئيسة وزراء ألبرتا، دانييل سميث، إنها ستمضي قدمًا في طرح سؤال الاستفتاء على الانفصال بغض النظر عن ذلك، مشيرةً إلى عريضة مضادة منفصلة تدعو إلى بقاء ألبرتا، وقد وقّع عليها أكثر من 400 ألف شخص. أعربت سميث عن معارضتها للقرار القانوني، مؤكدةً على حق سكان ألبرتا في التعبير عن رأيهم من خلال استفتاء شعبي.

وصرحت سميث بأنها ستدعم بقاء ألبرتا ضمن كندا، مشيرةً إلى تحسن علاقة المقاطعة مع أوتاوا في الأشهر الأخيرة. وأظهر استطلاع رأي أجرته شركة أنغوس ريد الكندية يوم الاثنين أن ثلاثة من كل خمسة من سكان ألبرتا سيصوتون لصالح بقاء مقاطعتهم ضمن كندا. وشهد استفتاء خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي عام 2016 تصويت 52% من سكان المملكة المتحدة لصالح الخروج، بينما صوت 48% لصالح البقاء. وقد غادرت المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي رسميًا عام 2020





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British Columbia Premier Mark Carney Alberta Referendum Secession Brexit European Union Negotiating Position Unforeseen Consequences

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