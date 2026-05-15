Bernardo Silva: Final Decision on Departure from Manchester City

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, captain of Manchester City, has opened up about his future with the English club, revealing that his decision to leave is final. He also discusses his relationship with Pep Guardiola, his rivalry with Liverpool, and his views on Arsenal.

فتح البرتغالي برناردو سيلفا قائد مانشستر سيتي ملفات عديدة تخص مسيرته مع النادي الإنجليزي، مؤكدًا اقترابه من الرحيل بعد 9 سنوات داخل الفريق، كما تحدث عن علاقته ببيب غوارديولا، وصراعه مع ليفربول، ورأيه في أرسنال، قبل أسابيع من نهاية مشواره مع بطل إنجلترا.

وأكد برناردو سيلفا، في حوار مطول مع صحيفة «ذا أثلتيك»، أن قراره بالرحيل هذه المرة نهائي، بعدما سبق له التفكير في المغادرة أكثر من مرة خلال السنوات الماضية. وقال اللاعب البرتغالي: «لن يكون هناك تراجع أو تغيير في القرار»، مشيرًا إلى أنه اقترب من الرحيل في 2021 و2022 بعد اهتمام أندية من إسبانيا وإيطاليا بضمه، كما تلقى عرضًا ضخمًا من السعودية عام 2023.

وكشف سيلفا أن المدرب بيب غوارديولا كان السبب الرئيسي وراء استمراره داخل مانشستر سيتي طوال هذه السنوات، موضحًا: «بيب كان أحد أكبر الأسباب التي جعلتني أبقى، لم يسمحوا لي بالرحيل». وأضاف قائد مانشستر سيتي أن فوزه بالثلاثية التاريخية عام 2023، إلى جانب التتويج المتكرر بالدوري الإنجليزي، جعله يشعر بأن قرار البقاء كان صحيحًا. وتحدث برناردو عن علاقته بالمنافسين، مؤكدًا أن ليفربول يبقى المنافس الحقيقي لمانشستر سيتي خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بينما أبدى موقفًا أقل حماسًا تجاه أرسنال.

وقال: «لا أحب أرسنال، أعتقد أن منافسنا الحقيقي كان ليفربول بفارق واضح»، مضيفًا أن فريق ميكيل أرتيتا احتاج لسنوات طويلة حتى يصبح قادرًا على المنافسة على البطولات. وعاد اللاعب البرتغالي للحديث عن اللقطة الشهيرة أمام أرسنال عندما أشار بإصبعه إلى الرقم صفر خلال مشادته مع المدافع البرازيلي غابرييل، موضحًا أن الإشارة كانت ترمز إلى عدد ألقاب الدوري الإنجليزي التي يمتلكها أرسنال في السنوات الأخيرة.

وأوضح سيلفا أن الاستفزازات داخل الملعب جزء طبيعي من كرة القدم، مؤكدًا أن المنافسة القوية تفرض مثل هذه التصرفات أحيانًا. وتطرق نجم مانشستر سيتي أيضًا إلى واقعة النفق الشهيرة أمام مانشستر يونايتد في 2017، بعدما احتفل لاعبو السيتي بالفوز داخل أولد ترافورد، ما تسبب في مشادة بين لاعبي الفريقين والجهازين الفنيين. وقال سيلفا إنه يعرف الشخص الذي ألقى الزجاجة خلال الاشتباكات، لكنه رفض الكشف عن اسمه، مكتفيًا بالقول إن ما حدث كان «تصرفًا غبيًا».

وأشاد اللاعب البرتغالي بمدربه بيب غوارديولا، واصفًا إياه بـ«العبقري»، مؤكدًا أن المدرب الإسباني لا يتوقف عن تطوير أفكاره الفنية والبحث عن حلول جديدة داخل الملعب. وأضاف: «في الجانب الهجومي، لا أعتقد أن هناك مدربًا أفضل منه»، رافضًا وصف أسلوب مانشستر سيتي بالممل، معتبرًا أن الفرق التي تدافع بعشرة لاعبين وراء الكرة هي السبب في بعض المباريات المغلقة.

وتحدث سيلفا أيضًا عن أكثر اللحظات تأثيرًا في مسيرته، مؤكدًا أن الفوز على ريال مدريد 4-0 في دوري أبطال أوروبا عام 2023 يبقى من أهم ذكرياته مع النادي. كما استعاد لحظات حزنه بعد وفاة زميله في المنتخب البرتغالي ديوغو غوتا، موضحًا أن لاعبي البرتغال ما زالوا يتذكرونه يوميًا داخل معسكر المنتخب. وأكد قائد مانشستر سيتي أنه لم يحسم وجهته المقبلة حتى الآن، رغم امتلاكه تصورًا شخصيًا لمستقبله، مشيرًا إلى أنه سيبدأ التفكير في الخطوة المقبلة عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي





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