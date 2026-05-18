Aaron Rai Wins Second Major Title of Season, Advances in Race for Dubai Title

British golfer Aaron Rai has secured his second major title of the season, winning the BMW PGA Championship, which concluded on Monday in Pennsylvania, USA. Rai, who had a challenging season, secured the victory with a score of 9 under par, earning a substantial prize of $3.69 million USD, or 13.5 million Dirhams. This victory has propelled him to fifth place in the Race to Dubai standings, with 1717 points, and has significantly boosted his chances of securing the coveted Dubai title. Meanwhile, Spaniard Jon Rahm finished second in the tournament, moving up to 16th in the Race to Dubai standings with 870 points. The BMW PGA Championship was the 19th event of the season, and the Race to Dubai will continue with at least 42 more events in 25 countries, culminating in the final 70 players' qualification for the Dubai Championship in November.

عزز الإنجليزي آرون راي موقعه في منافسات السباق إلى دبي لجولة دي بي ورلد للغولف، بعدما توج بثاني ألقاب البطولات الكبرى هذا الموسم، إثر فوزه أمس بالنسخة الـ108 من بطولة بي جي أيه، التي اختتمت فجر اليوم الإثنين في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية.

وجاء تتويج راي، الفائز بلقب بطولة أبوظبي إتش إس بي سي 2025، وسط منافسة قوية من نخبة لاعبي الغولف في العالم، الساعين إلى حجز مقاعد التأهل إلى نهائيات السباق إلى دبي، المقرر تنظيمها في دولة الإمارات بأبوظبي ودبي خلال نوفمبر المقبل. وأنهى اللاعب الإنجليزي المنافسات برصيد 9 ضربات تحت المعدل، ليحصد جائزة مالية بلغت 3.690 ملايين دولار أمريكي، 13.5 مليون درهم، محققاً أول ألقابه في البطولات الكبرى برياضة الغولف، والرابع في مسيرته ضمن جولة دي بي ورلد.

وقال راي، الذي عانى من إصابات في الظهر والرقبة مطلع العام الجاري، إن وقوفه على منصة التتويج يفوق توقعاته بعد موسم وصفه بالمحبط نسبياً، مؤكداً أن ثبات الأداء خلال الأسابيع الماضية وحالته البدنية الجيدة أسهما في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز. وبفضل هذا الفوز، تقدم راي 166 مركزاً في التصنيف العالمي لسباق إلى دبي الصادر اليوم الإثنين، ليحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 1717 نقطة.

كما حل الإسباني جون رام في المركز الثاني بالبطولة برصيد 6 ضربات تحت المعدل، ليتقدم بدوره إلى المركز الـ 16 في تصنيف سباق إلى دبي بإجمالي 870 نقطة، معززاً حظوظه في المنافسة على لقب بطل الموسم، بعدما سبق له الفوز باللقب عام 2020. وتعد البطولة، التي تم تنظيمها في الولايات المتحدة، المحطة الـ 19 ضمن روزنامة الموسم الحالي، في حين تتواصل منافسات سباق إلى دبي عبر إقامة ما لا يقل عن 42 بطولة في 25 دولة حول العالم، تحت اسم وشعار دبي.

وتستضيف دولة الإمارات التصفيات الختامية، حيث يتأهل أفضل 70 لاعباً إلى بطولة أبوظبي في ملعب ياس لينكس خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 8 نوفمبر 2026، ثم يتأهل أفضل 50 لاعباً إلى بطولة جولة دي بي ورلد في نادي عقارات جميرا للغولف خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 15 نوفمبر 2026





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