ADGM Announces Strong Launch for 2026, with Strong Expansion and Global Investor Confidence

ADGM, the global financial hub of Abu Dhabi, has announced a strong launch for 2026, driven by its continuous expansion in its financial framework and the solid trust of global investors. The center has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 13,353 active licenses, including 961 new licenses issued during the first quarter, which further solidifies its position as the largest financial center in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia according to this indicator. Additionally, the financial center recorded a 5.2% increase in the number of active licenses compared to March 2025, reflecting the growing confidence of the business sector and the increasing demand for presence in ADGM. Furthermore, the financial center recorded a 57% growth in the volume of assets under management, which underscores the continuous momentum in business and the growing demand from global and regional asset management companies.

أعلن أبوظبي العالمي ( ADGM )، عن انطلاقة قوية لعام 2026، مدفوعة بالتوسع المستمر في منظومته المالية ورسوخ ثقة المستثمرين العالميين. حقّق أبوظبي العالمي إنجازاً لافتاً بتجاوزه حاجز 13,353 رخصة نشطة، من بينها 961 رخصة صدرت خلال الربع الأول ما عزّز مكانته أكبر مركز مالي في الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا وجنوب آسيا وفق هذا المؤشر.

كما سجل شهر مارس 2026 زيادة 5.2% في عدد الرخص النشطة مقارنة مع مارس 2025، ما يعكس ثقة قطاع الأعمال والتزايد المستمر في حجم الطلب على التواجد في (ADGM). كما سجل المركز المالي نمواً 57% في حجم الأصول تحت الإدارة، ما يؤكّد الزخم المتواصل في الأعمال والطلب المتزايد من شركات إدارة الأصول العالمية والإقليمية. ويعكس هذا الأداء القياسي الرؤية الاستراتيجية طويلة الأمد لأبوظبي العالمي (ADGM) الهادفة إلى ترسيخ مكانته ضمن أفضل 5 مراكز مالية على مستوى العالم





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