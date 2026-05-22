Avarola leaves Real Madrid, hinting at future plans

Avarola, the former defender of Spanish origin who has been with Real Madrid for 20 years, officially announced his departure from the club at the end of the current season. While stating that his relationship with the Spanish club will never end no matter how much time passes, he expressed great respect and love for Madrid.

طوى ألفارو أربيلوا صفحة امتدت لعشرين عامًا داخل ريال مدريد بعدما أعلن رسميًا رحيله عن النادي بنهاية الموسم الحالي مؤكدًا أن علاقته بالنادي الإسباني لن تنتهي مهما ابتعد وأكد أيضًا أن مدريد سيظل دائمًا «موطنه الحقيقي».

وقال أربيلوا أتمنى أن يكون وداع مؤقت سأعتبر مدريد دائمًا موطني في رسالة عاطفية عبر خلالها عن ارتباطه العميق بالنادي الذي قضى داخله أغلب سنوات مسيرته لاعبًا ثم مدربًا. ويأتي رحيل المدافع الإسباني السابق بعد أشهر قليلة من تصعيده لتدريب الفريق الأول في يناير 2026 عقب رحيل تشابي ألونسو عن منصبه إلا أن التجربة لم تحقق النتائج المنتظرة بعدما فشل ريال مدريد في حصد أي بطولة خلال الموسم الجاري لتتجه الإدارة إلى إنهاء المرحلة سريعًا.

ورغم اقتراب رحيله أكد أربيلوا أنه لا يزال يحتفظ بنفس الروح التنافسية حيث قال قبل مواجهة أتلتيك بلباو المقبلة أريد الفوز. حدث أيضًا عن مستقبله التدريبي خاصة بعد انتشار شائعات حول إمكانية عودة جوزيه مورينيو لتدريب ريال مدريد وما إذا كان قد ينضم إلى جهازه الفني لكنه استبعد الفكرة بشكل واضح وقال المدرب الإسباني إن مورينيو يملك دائمًا طاقمه الخاص مضيفًا إذا جاء مورينيو فسيحضر فريقه معه لا توجد فرصة لأن أعمل معه.

أربيلوا بدأ بالفعل التفكير في خطوته المقبلة بعيدًا عن فالديبيباس بعدما ركز بالكامل خلال الأشهور الماضية على مهمته مع ريال مدريد لكنه يرى أن الوقت الحالي مناسب للتفكير في مستقبله الشخصي ومسيرته التدريبية المقبلة. piscine: soccer player, duration, training, team leaving, leadership, prevalence of rumors, public opinio





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