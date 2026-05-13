Asia Markets Divergence Amid Higher Inflation and Middle East Tensions; Nikkei Touches New Highs Supported by Keihin Holdings, Olympus

Asian stock markets experienced mixed performance on Wednesday, with the Japan Top Choix Nikkei (NKQ) index climbing to new highs, mostly supported by Keihin Holdings and Olympus Technology Holdings.

تباين أسواق آسيا وسط تضخم أعلى ومخاوف النفط والشرق الأوسط وترقب لقاء ترامب وشي؛ نيكاي يتحول للارتفاع بدعم أسهم كيوكسيا وأوليمبوستباين أداء أسواق آسيا والمحيط الهادئ يوم الأربعاء، حيث حلل المستثمرون قراءة التضخم الأمريكي لشهر أبريل/نيسان التي فاقت التوقعات، وسط مخاوف بشأن ارتفاع أسعار النفط واستمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.

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alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asian Stock Markets Divergent Behavior Inflation Rise Concerns Middle East Tensions Trumps Meetings Keihin Holdings Olympus Technology Holdings Rise In Quarterly Earnings Japanese Electronics Japan GDP Japanese Manufacturing Sector

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