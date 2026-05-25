Arab Youth Diplomacy Camp Concludes with 43 Participants from 17 Countries

The Arab Youth Diplomacy Camp, organized by the Arab Youth Center and the Anwar Sadat Diplomatic Academy, concluded on May 22, 2026, with the participation of 43 young Arabs from 17 countries. The camp aimed to enhance their understanding of modern diplomacy, build their negotiation, crisis analysis, and international relations skills through a mix of theoretical discussions, practical exercises, and interactive simulations.

اختتام مخيم دبلوماسي افتراضي للشباب العربي بمشاركة 43 من 17 دولة لتدريبهم على التفاوض وتحليل الأزمات والتحولات ومستقبل الدبلوماسية اختتم مركز الشباب العربي، بالتعاون مع أكاديمية أنور قرقاش الدبلوماسية، فعاليات «المخيم الدبلوماسي للشباب العربي»، الذي أُقيم تحت مظلة برنامج القيادات الدبلوماسية العربية، من 18 إلى 22 مايو 2026 عبر تقنيات الاتصال المرئي، بمشاركة 43 شاباً وشابةً من 17 دولة عربية.

وشهد المخيم سلسلة من الجلسات التدريبية والتفاعلية التي هدفت إلى تعزيز فهم الشباب العربي لمفاهيم الدبلوماسية الحديثة، وبناء قدراتهم في مجالات التفاوض، وتحليل الأزمات، وفهم التحولات السياسية والإقليمية والدولية، عبر مزيج من الطرح النظري والتطبيقات العملية والمحاكاة التفاعلية





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Arab Youth Diplomacy Crisis Analysis International Relations Negotiation Arab Youth Center Anwar Sadat Diplomatic Academy Arab Youth Camp Modern Diplomacy Interactive Simulations

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