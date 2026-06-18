Arab Markets Divergent Performance Yesterday as Indices Fluctuate Amid Divergent Views on Future

The performance of Arab markets varied yesterday with some indices rising and others falling, as traders' expectations for the future of the markets differed. While many investors expressed optimism about the prospects of peace in the region and the return of activity and momentum to economic sectors and activities, others were concerned about any violations of the new peace agreement and the start of its implementation, and the resumption of full and natural traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

تباين أداء الأسواق العربية أمس وتأرجحت المؤشرات ما بين الصعود والهبوط مع تباين تقديرات المتعاملين لمستقبل الأسواق خلال الفترة المقبلة. وفيما أعرب العديد من المستثمرين عن تفاؤلهم بآفاق السلام في المنطقة وعودة النشاط والزخم إلى القطاعات والأنشطة الاقتصادية، استسلم آخرون للقلق من حدوث أي خروقات للاتفاق الجديد للسلام وترقب بدء سريان الاتفاق على الأرض وعودة حركة الملاحة بصورتها الكاملة والطبيعية مجدداً عبر مضيق هرمز.

انقسم أداء البورصات غلب اللون الأخضر على شاشات التداول في الإمارات وارتفعت مؤشرات سوقي دبي وأبوظبي الماليين كما صعدت الأسهم السعودية وبورصة البحرين بدعم حالة من الزخم والنشاط على أسهم القطاعات الرئيسية خاصة المالي والمصارف والعقارات والتأمين والاستثمار والتجزئة والخدمات والنقل‘ فيما استسلمت مؤشرات الأردن والكويت وقطر لقلق المستثمرين وغلب الطابع البيعي على طلبات الشراء لتتجه الأسعار والمؤشرات نحو النزول فيما، كانت البورصة المصرية مغلقة في عطلة رسمية . وأغلق مؤشر سوق دبي المال على ارتفاع 2.51% ليلامس 6270 نقطة حيث أغلق المؤشر عند 6269.51 نقطة، واستحوذ السوق على 40% من إجمالي قيمة تداولات الأسواق المحلية بقيمة تخطت 1.72 ىمليار درهم عبر إبرام 25.9 ألف صفقة





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Arab Markets Performance Divergent Views Peace Traffic Strait Of Hormuz

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