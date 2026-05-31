Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title for First Time Since 2004

Thousands of Arsenal fans in London celebrated the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 by watching their players parade the trophy on a bus in the streets of north London. The fans wore the traditional red and white colors of the club, chanted, waved flags, and lit fireworks to mark the historic achievement.

احتفل آلاف مشجعي أرسنال في لندن بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الأول منذ 2004 عبر موكب حافلات، متجاوزين خيبة خسارة نهائي الأبطال أمام سان جيرمان. احتشد عشرات الآلاف من مشجعي "المدفعجية" في شوارع شمال العاصمة البريطانية لمشاهدة لاعبي أرسنال يستعرضون كأس الدوري من سطح حافلة مكشوفة.

وانطلق المشجعون وهم يرتدون لوني النادي الأحمر والأبيض، مرددين الهتافات، ملوحين بالأعلام، كما وأشعلوا الألعاب النارية، ذلك في احتفالهم بالتتويج الأول في الدوري الإنجليزي منذ 22 عاماً. وحسم النادي اللندني تتويجه بلقب الدوري في 19 مايو بعد تعادل مانشستر سيتي امام بورنموث. وكان الفريق يأمل في الاحتفال بثنائية غير مسبوقة بعد التتويج بالدوري المحلي، إذ خاص مساء السبت المباراة النهائية لدوري الأبطال الذي لم يسبق له إحرازه طوال تاريخه الممتد على 140 سنة.

لكنه تعرّض لخيبة أمل كبيرة بعد أن أهدر تقدمه 1-0، ليخسر بعدها المباراة بركلات الترجيح أمام سان جيرمان الذي تُوج باللقب للعام الثاني تواليا. وشملت الاحتفالات أربع حافلات، من بينها واحدة تقل فريق أرسنال للسيدات الذي توج بلقب النسخة الأولى من كأس الأبطال في فبراير الماضي





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