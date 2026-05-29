Arsenal on the brink of becoming the 13th team to win the Champions League without defeat

Arsenal have secured their place in the 2025-2026 Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the second leg of the semi-finals. With this victory, they have maintained their perfect record of never losing in the competition, and are now just one step away from becoming the 13th team to win the Champions League without defeat.

بات أرسنال على بعد خطوة واحدة فقط من دخول التاريخ، بعدما اقترب من الانضمام إلى قائمة الأبطال، الذين توجوا بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا دون التعرض لأي هزيمة، وهي القائمة التي تضم 12 فريقاً فقط عبر تاريخ البطولة القارية.

وحجز «الغانرز» مقعدهم في نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2025-2026 بعد التفوق على أتلتيكو مدريد بنتيجة 2-1 في مجموع مباراتي نصف النهائي، محافظين على سجلهم خالياً من الخسائر حتى الآن، ليصبح باريس سان جيرمان العقبة الأخيرة أمام حلم اللقب الأوروبي الأول في تاريخ النادي اللندني. وفي حال نجاح أرسنال في التتويج من دون خسارة فإنه سينضم إلى نخبة تاريخية من الأندية، التي وصلت إلى قمة أوروبا بسجل مثالي





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Arsenal Champions League Atletico Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Perfect Record 13Th Team

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