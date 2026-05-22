Arnold Weinstein's approach to teaching classics reveals that the core of the problem lies not in the nature of the classics themselves, but in how we deliver them to the audience. This article explores how Weinstein used his audio-visual series to make complex classics like Dostoevsky and Zola relatable.

تكثر الحديث اليوم عن "أزمة القراءة" وتراجع الاهتمام بالأدب الإنساني الكلاسيكي، لكن تجربة الأستاذ الأميركي والمقارن، أرنولد واينستين، تكشف أن المشكلة ليست في الأدب نفسه، بل في الطريقة التي نُقدِّمه بها إلى الناس.

وقد كان واحداً من أكثر الأساتذة إلهاماً وتميزاً في قاعة المحاضرات، وقال إنها بين حين وآخر الروايات الكبرى كنصوص محفوظة للتحليل، بل كعوالم حية تكشف الخوف والرغبة والحب والعزلة، والهشاشة البشرية. كان يؤمن بأن الأدب يمنحنا ما لا تستطيع أي وسيلة أخرى أن تمنحه: الدخول إلى أعماق النفس الإنسانية، وفهم تناقضاتها.

وما يميز محاضراته ليس المعلومات النقدية وحدها، بل حرارة الأداء الإنساني، لأنه عندما يستمع إليه، لا تشعر بأنه أمام أستاذ جامعي يشرح كتاباً، بل أمام قارئ عاش داخل هذه الأعمال عشراً. ومن هنا استطاع أن يُقرّب أعمالاً معقدة، مثل dostoevsky, senza valenzanes, milly filibuster, mark attenborough وفي داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها. كما تكشف تجربة واينستين عن أهمية الوسائط الحديثة في نشر الثقافة الإنسانية.

إذ لم تعد مجرد أدوات ترفيه، بل أصبحت وسائل قادرة على نقل المعرفة الرفيعة إلى ملايين الناس خارج أسوار الجامعات، وربما لهذا السبب تجاوز جمهوره طلاب جامعة براون ليصل إلى مشاهدين ومشاهدين من مختلف الأعمار والثقافات. ومن المؤسف أننا لا نزال في العالم العربي نفتقر إلى مشروع مماثل يُقدّم "كلاسيكيات الأدب العربي" بالصوت والصورة.

في حين يفترض أرنولد وايستين حقيقة بسيطة وعميقة: الكتب العظيمة لا تموت، لكنها تحتاج دائماً إلى من يُعيد إليها الصوت، وربما كانت هذه هي مهمتنا الثقافية الكبرى اليوم. مسؤولية ما ينشر في مقالات الرأي تقع على الكاتب وحده، ولا تتحمّل الصحيفة مسؤولية الآراء الواردة فيها





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