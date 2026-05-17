Apex Predators Show Social Intelligence in the Face of Natural Disaster

A group of apex predators, in this case, African lions, demonstrated their social intelligence and ability to respond to threats collectively in the face of a natural disaster. The lions formed a protective circle around their young, displaying a coordinated defense mechanism known as the 'safety circle' or 'safety group' to protect them from potential threats.

شهد متنزه سفاري التابع لحديقة حيوان سان دييغو في جنوب ولاية كاليفورنيا مشهدا استثنائيا عقب زلزال بلغت قوته 5.2 درجات، بعدما سارعت مجموعة من الأفيال إلى تشكيل دائرة حماية حول صغارها في تصرف وصفه الخبراء بأنه يعكس مستوى متقدما من الذكاء الاجتماعي والاستجابة الجماعية للخطر.

ووفقا للتفاصيل التي وثقتها الحديقة، فقد بدأت الأفيال بالتحرك فور شعورها بالهزات الأرضية، حيث تقدمت الأفيال الأكبر سنا، لتطويق صغار القطيع، البالغة من العمر سبع سنوات، ضمن ما يُعرف بسلوك"دائرة التأهب". وأظهرت المشاهد المتداولة الأفيال وهي تقف في وضع دفاعي متماسك، رافعة خراطيمها وآذانها في حالة استنفار، بينما تولت الأفراد الأكبر مواجهة محيط الخطر من الخارج، في حين بقي الصغار داخل الدائرة الآمنة، وسط حالة من الانضباط الجماعي اللافت الذي أثار إعجاب المتابعين وخبراء سلوك الحيوانات حول العالم.

وخلال اللحظات الأولى للزلزال، بدا الصغار أكثر ترددا وابتعدت قليلا عن مركز الحماية، قبل أن تتدخل الإناث اليافعة وتعيدها برفق إلى داخل الدائرة مستخدمة خرطومها، في تصرف يعكس قوة الروابط الاجتماعية داخل القطيع، خاصة أنها ساهمت سابقا في رعايته وتربيتها. ويشير مختصون في سلوك الحيوانات إلى أن الأفيال تمتلك قدرة فريدة على استشعار الاهتزازات منخفضة التردد عبر باطن أقدامها، ما يمكّنها من التقاط مؤشرات النشاط الزلزالي قبل البشر في بعض الأحيان.

ويرى الباحثون أن سرعة استجابة القطيع لم تكن مجرد رد فعل غريزي، بل نتيجة تطور طويل منح هذه الحيوانات قدرة عالية على تقييم المخاطر الجماعية. وبعد نحو ساعة من الهزة الأولى، تعرضت المنطقة لهزة ارتدادية جديدة، الأمر الذي دفع الأفيال إلى إعادة تشكيل دائرة الحماية مرة أخرى وبالسرعة نفسها، قبل أن تعود تدريجيا إلى سلوكها الطبيعي عقب التأكد من انتهاء الخطر.

ويؤكد علماء الأحياء أن هذا النوع من السلوك تم توثيقه سابقا لدى الأفيال البرية في إفريقيا وآسيا، إلا أن ظهوره داخل بيئة خاضعة للرعاية البشرية يبرز بوضوح عمق الروابط العائلية والقدرات الإدراكية لدى هذه الحيوانات، التي تُصنف بين أكثر الكائنات الاجتماعية تعقيدا على سطح الأرض. من جانبهم، وصف العاملون في متنزه سفاري سان دييغو المشهد بأنه من أكثر اللحظات تأثيرا التي شاهدوها داخل الحديقة، معتبرين أن تصرف القطيع خلال الزلزال قدّم نموذجا حيا لمعاني الحماية والتعاون والتماسك العائلي في عالم الحيوان، كما أعاد تسليط الضوء على أهمية دراسة السلوك الاجتماعي للأفيال وفهم آليات تواصلها واستجابتها للأخطار الطبيعية المفاجئة





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