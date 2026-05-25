Anam and Ahmed Ezz's Surprise Appearance at Glory in Giza Sparks Interest

The sudden appearance of Anam and Ahmed Ezz at Glory in Giza in Giza sparked widespread interest and curiosity. The duo's reunion after years of separation reignited rumors of their past relationship and reignited the public's interest in their story.

ظهور مفاجئ لأنغام وأحمد عز معاً في Glory in Giza بالأهرامات لأول مرة منذ طلاقهما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً وعز يوضح سرية الزواج بسبب حضانة أبنائهاخطف النجمان أنغام وأحمد عز الأنظار في مصر خلال ظهورهما المفاجئ معاً في فعاليات الحدث الرياضي العالمي “Glory in Giza”، بمنطقة الأهرامات، ليصبح الثنائي حديث مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الأخيرة.

وجاء اللقاء في أول ظهور علني يجمعهما منذ سنوات طويلة بعد طلاقهما، مما أثار فضول الجمهور وأعاد قصة علاقتهما السابقة إلى الواجهة مجدداً. تداول رواد السوشيال ميديا صوراً ومقاطع فيديو للحظة حديث جانبي جمع بين أنغام وأحمد عز خلال الفعالية، حيث بدا الثنائي في حالة من الود والانسجام أثناء تبادل الحديث. وأثارت اللقطات تفاعلاً واسعاً، خاصة أن العلاقة بينهما ظلت بعيدة عن الأضواء لسنوات طويلة بعد انفصالهما الرسمي.

أقيمت فعاليات “Glory in Giza” وسط أجواء استثنائية بمنطقة الأهرامات، بحضور عدد كبير من نجوم الفن والرياضة والإعلام. تارا عماد، سينتيا خليفة، محمد لطفي، وإسلام جمال. كان أحمد عز وأنغام قد تزوجا قبل سنوات في علاقة أثارت اهتمام الجمهور والإعلام آنذاك، قبل أن ينفصلا رسمياً عام 2012. ومنذ ذلك الوقت، حرص الطرفان على إبقاء علاقتهما الشخصية بعيداً عن الأضواء والتصريحات الإعلامية، مما جعل ظهورهما الأخير معاً محط اهتمام واسع.

وقد نفى كلاهما الزواج في وقت سابق، ولم يصرحا به إلا عقب تداول وثيقة رسمية لعقد قرانهما على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. الجمهور يتفاعل: الود مازال موجوداً تفاعل عدد كبير من المتابعين مع الصور المتداولة، حيث اعتبر البعض أن لغة الجسد والابتسامات المتبادلة عكست وجود احترام وود متبادل بين النجمين رغم مرور سنوات على الانفصال. فيما رأى آخرون أن ظهور الثنائي معاً في مناسبة عامة لأول مرة بهذا الشكل أعاد إلى الأذهان واحدة من أشهر العلاقات الفنية التي شغلت الجمهور لسنوات.

تحدث الفنان أحمد عز في وقت سابق عن أسباب عدم إعلانه رسمياً زواجه من أنغام خلال فترة ارتباطهما. وبحسب التصريحات المتداولة، أوضح أحمد عز أن قراره بعدم الإعلان عن الزواج لم يكن بهدف خداع الجمهور، وإنما احتراماً لظروف خاصة تتعلق بالفنانة أنغام وأسرتها. وأشار إلى أن أنغام كانت متزوجة سابقاً ولديها طفلان، وأنها واجهت أزمات قانونية وأسرية مع طليقها بشأن حضانة أبنائها عقب الانفصال.

أوضح عز أن إعلان الزواج رسمياً في ذلك الوقت كان قد يؤدي، وفقاً لما ورد في التصريحات، إلى انتقال حضانة طفلي أنغام إلى أسرة والدهما، وهو الأمر الذي كانت الفنانة المصرية ترفضه تماماً. ولذلك، اتفق الطرفان على إبقاء الزواج بعيداً عن الإعلام وعدم الكشف عنه سوى لدائرة المقربين من العائلتين. أكدت التصريحات أن أحمد عز عندما نفى زواجه من أنغام في السابق، كان يفعل ذلك احتراماً لرغبتها وظروفها الأسرية، مشيراً إلى أن الفنانة نفسها نفت الأمر في ذلك الوقت أيضاً.

ومن بين النقاط التي أثارت اهتمام الجمهور، ما نُسب إلى عز من قوله إنه لم يتزوج سوى أنغام حتى الآن، موضحاً أن العلاقة انتهت بالفعل منذ سنوات، ولهذا كان يعتبرها «صفحة قديمة» في حياته





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