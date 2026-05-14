Announcement of the Second Edition of the Media Talents Forum at Hammarah Club in Collaboration with Fox

The second edition of the Media Talents Forum, organized by Hammarah Club in collaboration with Fox Training and Consulting Academy, will take place on Thursday with the participation of 25 participants. The inaugural day will include a panel discussion hosted by sports photographer Fadi Hamdi and journalist Sara Fathi, moderated by journalist Abdul-Rahim Al-Suweidi. The panel will discuss the challenges and practical experiences in the media industry and share the professional experiences of participants, as well as highlighting the transformation of passion into a successful and sustainable career path.

انطلاق النسخة الثانية لملتقى المواهب الإعلامية بنادي الحمرية بالتعاون مع فوكس بمشاركة 25 منتسباً وجلسة حوارية عن تجارب الإعلام وتحويل الشغف لمهنة شهد حميد الشامسي، رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الحمرية الثقافي الرياضي، الخميس انطلاق النسخة الثانية من «ملتقى المواهب الإعلامية» الذي ينظمه النادي بالتعاون مع أكاديمية «فوكس» للتدريب والاستشارات الإعلامية، بمشاركة 25 منتسباً.

تضمن اليوم الافتتاحي جلسة حوارية ، استضافت المصور الرياضي فهد الحمادي والإعلامية سارة فهمي، وأدارها الإعلامي عبيد السويدي، حيث استعرض الضيوف أبرز التحديات والتجارب العملية في المجال الإعلامي، وشاركوا المنتسبين تجاربهم المهنية، إلى جانب تسليط الضوء على كيفية تحويل الشغف إلى مسار مهني ناجح ومستدام. ورحب حميد الشامسي بالمشاركين والشركاء الداعمين للملتقى، مؤكداً أن النسخة الثانية تعكس استراتيجية النادي القائمة على الاستدامة والاستمرارية في اكتشاف المواهب وصقلها في مختلف المجالات، متمنيا التوفيق لجميع المشاركين وتحقيق الاستفادة المرجوة من البرنامج.

من جهته، وجه المدرب الإعلامي أمجد طعمة، ممثل أكاديمية «فوكس»، شكره إلى نادي الحمرية على تنظيم الملتقى، مشيداً بالتعاون مع النادي في تأهيل طاقات جديدة في المجال الإعلامي بشكل عام، والإعلام الرياضي على وجه الخصوص





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Media Talents Forum Hammarah Club Fox Training And Consulting Academy Panel Discussion Sports Photography Journalism

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