American Official: Unlikely Agreement Between U.S. and Iran Today, Trump Urges Caution Over Speed and Dismisses Nuvium Swap

In an interview with Axios, a senior U.S. official stated that the agreement between the U.S. and Iran is unlikely to be signed today, a day after President Donald Trump said in a statement that the need to avoid rush in negotiations and the urgency to engage in the nuclear issue and uranium swap must be taken seriously.

مسؤول أمريكي كبير أفاد أن الاتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران من المرجح عدم توقيعه اليوم الأحد وذلك بعد تصريح قال فيه الرئيس دونالد ترامب إنه أبلغ مفاوضيه وجوب 'عدم التسرع في إبرامه' وأن 'النظام الإيراني في تكوينه الحالي لا يتحرك بسرعة' وسيستغرق عدة أيام لتمرير النتائج من خلال جميع الموافقات.

وأضاف المسؤول الأمريكي لموقع أكسيوس أنه في وقت سابق اليوم قال ترامب إنه أبلغ المفاوضين الأمريكيين وجوب 'عدم التسرع في إبرام اتفاق' مع إيران بهدف إنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط. وكتب ترامب على منصته تروث سوشيال أن 'المفاوضات تجري في شكل منظم وبنّاء وقد أبلغت من يمثلني عدم التسرع في إبرام اتفاق فالوقت في صالحنا'. وأوضح أن 'سيظل الحصار (البحري) مستمراً وفاعلاً في شكل كامل حتى يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق والمصادقة عليه وتوقيعه'.

وقد أبلغ الرئيس ترامب لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن أي اتفاق مع إيران سيشمل تفكيك البرنامج النووي ونقل مخزون طهران من اليورانيوم المخصّبответاً حيث أكّد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي أن إسرائيل 'ستحتفظ بحرية التحرك في مواجهة أي تهديد على جميع الجبهات بما في ذلك لبنان'. وقد شدد الرئيس ترامب على الدعم لهذا المبدأ خلال المحادثة.

وقد أوضح المسؤول الإسرائيلي أيضاً أن الولايات المتحدة تُطلع إسرائيل على مستجدات المفاوضات المتعلقة بمذكرة التفاهم لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز وبدء محادثات للتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي بشأن القضايا العالقة المتنازع عليها





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