American Secretary of State Highlights Progress in Talks with Iran to End Middle East War

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled a significant milestone in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States concerning the resolution of the ongoing Middle East conflict, marking a positive development in the ongoing talks.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks at a dedication ceremony for an annex building at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026..

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, highlights progress in talks with Iran to end Middle East war. Talks focus on a draft agreement with 14 clauses and a six-week to three-month extension. Addressed the opening of the Indian Ocean Strait by Tehran, despite US and Israeli attacks, and called for full Iranian access to the Strait. Reiterated demand for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Added that the US preferred to negotiate exclusively to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. Iran announces it has reached the final stage of negotiations to write a 14-clause agreement for ending the war to end the war, and Pakistan served as an intermediary to facilitate communication between Tehran and Washington. Iran-US talks approaching finalizing an agreement to end the war in the region. Talks focusing on a draft treaty with 14 points.

India transmitted messages between Iran and the US to exchange views. Consisting of six weeks to three months. Stresses the importance of reaching a deal on ending the conflict and the need to discuss the details of it.





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United States Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Iran Talks Iran-US Negotiations Iran Nuclear Issue Iran Strait Of Hormuz Iran-Pakistan Transmission Of Messages Draft Agreement

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