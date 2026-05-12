American Officials Confess Failure of Negotiations, Urge Direct Talks Amid Fiery Rhetoric

US officials have acknowledged the failure of negotiations between Washington and Tehran due to differences in views on several crucial issues. Despite the breakdown, direct contacts between the two parties are still ongoing in an effort to find a breakthrough. The US president, Donald Trump, has hinted at the possibility of hardening his stand against Iran, while Iran remains defiant.

أقرّ مسؤولون أمريكيون بتعثر المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران نظراً لتباعد مواقفهما حول عدد من القضايا، لكن الاتصالات المباشرة ما زالت مستمرة على أمل إحداث اختراق.

ولوح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بتشديد موقفه، بينما تواصل إيران تعنتها، وهددت للمرة الأولى برفع تخصيب اليورانيوم إلى 90 في المئة، وهي نسبة تسمح بصناعة قنبلة نووية. وقال ترامب، أمس الثلاثاء، إن الولايات المتحدة تجري اتصالات مباشرة مع مسؤولين إيرانيين، مؤكداً أن واشنطن ليست في عجلة من أمرها للتوصل إلى اتفاق، على الرغم من استمرار التوترات.

وأضاف ترامب أن إيران ستوقف تخصيب اليورانيوم بنسبة 100% وستتخلى عن أي مسار يفضي إلى امتلاك سلاح نووي، مشدداً على أن الولايات المتحدة «ستحصل بنسبة 100% على الغبار النووي الإيراني». وجاءت تصريحات ترامب في الوقت الذي ينفذ فيه الحرس الثوري الإيراني مناورات عسكرية في العاصمة طهران، في إطار استعدادات لأي تصعيد محتمل، بينما قال إبراهيم رضائي، المتحدث باسم لجنة الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية في البرلمان الإيراني، أمس الثلاثاء، إن طهران قد تخصب اليورانيوم بنسبة نقاء تصل إلى 90 في المئة، وهو مستوى يعتبر صالحاً لصناعة الأسلحة، إذا تعرضت البلاد لهجوم جديد.

وكتب رضائي على منصة «إكس»، أمس الثلاثاء «قد يكون التخصيب بنسبة 90 في المئة أحد الخيارات المتاحة لإيران في حالة تعرّضها لهجوم آخر.. سنناقش هذا الأمر في البرلمان». وفي سياق متصل، أعلن وزير الحرب الأمريكي، بيت هيغسيث، أمس الثلاثاء، أن الولايات المتحدة لديها خطط للتصعيد ضد إيران. وزير الحرب الأمريكي، بيت هيغسيث





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