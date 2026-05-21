American Secretary of State Mark Robio: Some Progress in Talks with Iran, but Options Remain

American Secretary of State Mark Robio announced some progress in negotiations with Iran, stating that President Donald Trump prefers a good agreement with Tehran, while also mentioning other options available to the White House if a deal cannot be reached. Robio described Iran as a fragmented system facing some internal divisions, while emphasizing the US's goal of reaching a deal.

أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو تحقيق بعض التقدم في المفاوضات مع إيران، مؤكّداً أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يفضل التوصل إلى اتفاق جيد مع طهران، فيما لمّح إلى وجود خيارات أخرى أمام البيت الأبيض إذا تعذّر ذلك.

وقال روبيو إن إدارة ترمب قرّرت أن تفعل شيئاً حيال ما وصفه بالتهديد الإيراني، في حين أحجمت دول أخرى عن ذلك، مضيفاً أن الرئيس الأمريكي يشعر بخيبة أمل بسبب رفض كثير من دول حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) القيام بأي إجراء بشأن إيران. وأشار الوزير الأمريكي إلى تحقيق بعض التقدم في المحادثات مع طهران، إلى جانب ظهور بعض الإشارات الجيدة، مؤكّداً أن واشنطن ستفعل كل ما تستطيع من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق، وأن إنجاز ذلك سيكون أمراً رائعاً.

وفي توصيفه للطرف المقابل، قال روبيو إن واشنطن تتعامل مع نظام ممزّق يعاني من بعض التصدّع، مؤكّداً في الوقت نفسه أن المسعى الأمريكي هو التوصل إلى صفقة. وحول الخيارات المتاحة، شدّد الوزير الأمريكي على أن خيار الرئيس ترمب المفضّل هو التوصل إلى اتفاق سلمي مع إيران، مضيفاً أنه إذا تعذّر ذلك، فلدى الرئيس خيارات أخرى، فيما رفض الخوض في تفاصيل تلك الخيارات





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Iran Negotiations Progress Options President Donald Trump Fragmented System Internal Divisions Goal Of Reaching A Deal

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